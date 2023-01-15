Anglers break 11 size records for 9 fish in one year, Alabama Gulf Seafood announces

Kendale Jeans holds her Alabama record sheepshead weighing 16 pounds, 6.6 ounces. Her fish broke a record set by Wesley Olsen just a few months earlier. Anglers caught 11 record-breaking saltwater fish in Alabama waters between October 2021 and October 2022. (contributed)

Anglers fishing in Alabama waters broke multiple state records for saltwater fish between October 2021 and October 2022 — some more than once, Alabama Gulf Seafood announced.

Eleven fish were entered into the state record books in that time frame, with two of these claiming the top title for only a few months. Both the sheepshead — a common catch among anglers in Alabama waters — and the elusive permit fish had records broken twice for the biggest fish of its kind caught to date.

For sheepshead, a fish weighing 14 pounds, 4 ounces caught by Wesley Olsen held the state record for only a matter of months before Kendale Jeans recorded one weighing 16 pounds, 6.6 ounces. Similarly, Annalise Wilson held the state record for permit, reeling in a fish weighing 6 pounds, 0.54 ounces, for only 10 months until Patrick Willis recorded a permit weighing 8 pounds, 2.4 ounces.

“We are thrilled about both the size and number of fish we are seeing from our anglers,” said Scott Bannon, director of the Marine Resources Division with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “More Alabamians are getting out on the water and enjoying our state’s abundant fishing opportunities.”

Mark Russo with his record-breaking silvery John Dory. (contributed) John Wingo with his record-breaking inshore lizardfish. (contributed) Gavin Dunnam with his record-breaking blackline tilefish. (contributed) Wesley Olsen holds the 14-pound, 4-ounce sheepshead he caught. He held the state record for a few months before Kendale Jeans broke it with a 16-pound, 6.6-ounce fish. (contributed) Patrick Willis holds his 8-pound, 2.4-ounce permit fish, which broke a state record set 10 months earlier by Annalise Wilson. (contributed) Annalise Wilson held the state permit fish record for 10 months before it was surpassed by Patrick Willis. (contributed) Bennie Goldman Jr. with his record-breaking horse-eye jack. (contributed) Chase Mitchell holds his record-breaking jolthead porgy weighing 9 pounds, 2.88 ounces. (contributed)

Seven additional record-setting fish caught during the period were:

Blackjack, 13 pounds, 1.6 ounces, caught by William Atkins.

Blackline tilefish, 1 pound, 6.4 ounces, caught by Gavin Dunnam.

Horse-eye jack, 30 pounds, 4 ounces, caught by Bennie Goldman Jr.

Jolthead porgy, 9 pounds, 2.88 ounces, caught by Chase Mitchell.

Lizardfish, 1 pound, 11.2 ounces, caught by Nelson Wingo.

Red cornetfish, 2 pounds, 5.4 ounces, caught by Wayne Akin.

Silvery John Dory, 5 pounds, 0.28 ounces, caught by Mark Russo.

The increase in record-breaking fish correlates with advanced fishing electronics now available for sport enthusiasts. Anglers have access to better boats, radars and safety equipment, and Alabama’s fishermen and -women use these updated appliances to their advantage during both inshore and offshore fishing trips.

“The advance in technology the fishing industry has seen in over the last few years is a definitive reason for the increase in large fish we are seeing,” Bannon said. “People are not only more comfortable going out deeper on offshore trips, but they are bearing better fruit.”

Alabama anglers have been on a record-setting pace for the past two years. With 2023 underway, Alabama Gulf Seafood expects additional record setting in the future.

For more information on Alabama Gulf Seafood, visit here.