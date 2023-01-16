Airbus tests next level of automation with new cockpit assistant

Airbus SE is exploring the next level of cockpit automation, testing a system that would provide advanced assistance for everything from alerts on the ground to emergency diversions at cruising altitude, should a crew be incapacitated.

The technology, called DragonFly, is designed to let planes perform an automated landing even in difficult weather conditions or low visibility while communicating with air traffic control as well as the airline’s operations team.

Airbus is testing the system, which also provides taxi assistance, both on the ground and in the air on an A350. Its most advanced model has been equipped with cameras, sensors and computer vision algorithms, a company official said.

Airbus said the goal is to eventually let the technology land an aircraft at any airport in the world, regardless of whether the facility has the equipment currently needed for automatic landings.

Airbus produces commercial jets in the U.S. at its final assembly lines in Mobile.

Airbus talks about its DragonFly automation technologies from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Automation is a common feature in modern commercial aircraft, allowing pilots to hand off many tasks to a computer system, particularly at cruising altitude. Given the degree of computing power in place today, some airlines and regulators are pushing to have just one pilot in the cockpit of passenger jets to cut costs and ease pressure from crew shortages.

Critics of the proposal say it puts too much responsibility on one individual, an objection the DragonFly system might help address.

Airbus said a trial will enter testing phase for three months, with flights allowing the manufacturer to validate or upgrade the technology with the goal of integrating it into future generations of aircraft.