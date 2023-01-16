Alabama high school students ‘Meet Your Army’ at Fort Rucker

Enterprise High School students visited the home of Army aviation during a “Meet Your Army” event earlier this month.

Twenty-six Army junior ROTC cadets, primarily seniors, experienced a busy day engaged with Army aviation soldiers, trying their hands at flight simulators, an MRE lunch, an Army Aviation museum scavenger hunt and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flight.

“It exposes cadets to all the job opportunities and different careers in the aviation field,” including civilian opportunities, said retired Sgt. Maj. Gary Price, Enterprise High School Army JROTC instructor.

Between 15-20% of Enterprise JROTC senior cadets join the military, and senior Amelia Ruhle hopes to be one of them.

“I definitely want to join,” said Ruhle, whose father is an Army pilot at Fort Rucker.

“Everyone seems to enjoy their visit,” said Ruhle. “Being able to come on base … is a new experience for some students. It can be a turning point, and post-high school plans can change after seeing this.”

Enterprise High School Army JROTC cadets fly in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a Meet Your Army event at Fort Rucker, Ala., Jan 9. 2023. (Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard / U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence) Amelia Ruhle, an Enterprise High School Army JROTC cadet, stands beside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter display at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Rucker, Ala., Jan 9. 2023. Ruhle and other Enterprise JROTC cadets visited Fort Rucker during a Meet Your Army event. (Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard / U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence) Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher T. Doss, Fort Rucker garrison command sergeant major, speaks to Enterprise High School Army JROTC cadets during a Meet Your Army event Jan. 9, 2023. (Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard / U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence) Gaby Colby, an Enterprise High School Army JROTC cadet, learns how to fly a helicopter simulator under the watchful eye of her father, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Everett Colby, during a Meet Your Army event at Fort Rucker, Ala., Jan 9. 2023. (Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard / U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence) Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher T. Doss, Fort Rucker garrison command sergeant major, speaks to Enterprise High School Army JROTC cadets during a Meet Your Army event Jan. 9, 2023. (Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard / U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence) An Enterprise High School Army JROTC cadet buckles her safety harness before a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flight during a Meet Your Army event at Fort Rucker, Ala., Jan 9. 2023. (Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard / U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence) Enterprise High School Army JROTC cadets board a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a Meet Your Army event at Fort Rucker, Ala., Jan 9. 2023. (Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard / U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence) Gary T. Price, a retired Alabama Army National Guard sergeant major currently serving as an Enterprise High School Army JROTC instructor, stands next to a helicopter display at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Rucker, Ala., Jan 9. 2023. Price and 26 Enterprise JROTC cadets visited Fort Rucker for a Meet Your Army event. (Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard / U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence)

Capt. Fernando Rincon, an aviation proponent officer in the Organization and Personnel Force Development directorate (OPFD), coordinated the event for the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence.

“We are introducing them to Army aviation, increasing awareness of our branch and what we do for the Army and the nation,” said Rincon. “We do that by introducing them and exposing them to role models, experiences and equipment.”

While OPFD hosts annual JROTC events, also available to Civil Air Patrol and Boy Scout programs, other area youth civic programs can request a Meet Your Army event through the community engagement section of the Fort Rucker public affairs website at https://home.army.mil/rucker/index.php/publicaffairs.