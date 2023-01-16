Alabama Power Foundation accepting Students to Stewards grant applications

Kid holding plant with soil in hands. Environment Earth Day In the hands of plant growing seedlings.

The Alabama Power Foundation is accepting applications for the annual Students to Stewards grant program for 2023.

Part of the foundation’s ongoing environmental and sustainability initiatives, Students to Stewards this year will provide grants of up to $2,500 to schools with a financial need. The grants support conservation education, including classroom lessons, in-the-field learning and teacher training.

Since its creation in 2014, Students to Stewards has awarded more than 50 grants totaling more than $100,000. The grants have provided resources for a variety of conservation education projects, from the construction of outdoor classrooms to lesson plan development. Students to Stewards also helps younger generations gain a greater understanding about the many rewarding career opportunities connected to science and the environment.

“Students to Stewards provides students with the opportunity to learn hands-on about the state’s natural resources and biological diversity,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power vice president of Environmental Affairs. “Spreading awareness through our schools and educators around the state, Students to Stewards helps expand the exposure and understanding of our natural world and how we can all work together to protect it.”

For a school to be eligible for a Students to Stewards grant, at least 50% of its full-time student population must receive free or reduced-price lunches. The deadline to apply for a grant is Feb. 10. Find out more about Students to Stewards and the grant criteria by clicking here.

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to empowering communities and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. Funded by shareholder dollars, the foundation provides philanthropic support to Alabama communities, nonprofits and educational institutions.

To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation, its grant programs and initiatives, please visit www.powerofgood.com.