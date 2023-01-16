People of Alabama: Terrell Jackson of Union Springs

“My greatest success is definitely having a family. My kids are 20, 19, 16 and 9. You have to enjoy all the time you have with them when they’re young, because when they get older, they want to do their own thing and you’re going to wish you had spent as much time as you could have with them when they were in that little stage before they venture out on their own.” – Terrell Jackson of Union Springs

Jackson works in cloud infrastructure and is the founder of an IT group that offers advice and community support for those looking to break into the field of information technology.

“The best advice I could give someone is just follow what you’re passionate about, no matter what, just take the risk and do it. I’m passionate about a lot of things, but I think the biggest one is helping people reach their goals. That’s why I run an IT group, called Black Cloud Geeks, where I help people break into the field so they can pursue their passions and make the income to take care of their families and live the dream that they want to live and invest in themselves.”

Black Cloud Geeks are on Instagram and Facebook.