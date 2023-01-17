James Spann: Rain for Alabama this morning; strong storms late Wednesday night, early Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Rain is fairly widespread over the northern half of Alabama this morning ahead of a surface front that will stall out just north of here today. The rain will diminish this afternoon, and we expect generally dry conditions this afternoon and tonight with only isolated showers.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with just a few widely scattered showers; temperatures reach the low 70s by afternoon.

STRONG STORM POTENTIAL: A band of strong thunderstorms is forecast to push through Alabama late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north and west of Birmingham in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms through 6 a.m. Thursday, and areas south and east of Birmingham in a marginal risk after 6 a.m.

The line of strong storms will be passing through from around 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday. There will be very little surface-based instability, and the main threat will come from strong wind gusts. The atmosphere will be highly sheared, so a brief, isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out but isn’t likely. The overall severe weather threat with this event is low.

Rain amounts will be around one-half inch for most communities as the line will pass through quickly, and the sky will clear Thursday afternoon as drier air returns. Temperatures remain mild, with a high between 67 and 72 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be dry and cool with a good supply of sunshine and seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s after starting the day in the 30s. Clouds increase Friday night, and we will deal with more rain over the weekend. Rain initially over south Alabama Saturday morning will spread northward, and rain is likely statewide late Saturday, Saturday night and into much of the day Sunday. There will be no surface-based instability, meaning no risk of severe storms, and probably very little thunder. Rain amounts over the weekend will be around 1 inch, with isolated heavier amounts.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, but another rain producer arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. For now, it looks like just rain with no risk of severe storms.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: An F4 tornado tracked across southern Jackson, Tennessee, damaging more than 200 homes and 55 buses. The storm killed six people and injured 106.

ON THIS DATE IN 2016: A squall line of strong to severe thunderstorms moved through the Florida Peninsula, producing periodic wind damage and isolated tornadoes. Two EF-2 tornadoes touched down, one near Siesta Key in Sarasota County and the other near Duette in Manatee County. Two adults were killed and four others injured when their mobile home rolled over and was destroyed by the tornado in Manatee County.

