James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama this weekend

PLEASANT WINTER DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across Alabama this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 30s.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds roll in Saturday, and rain breaks out initially across south Alabama during the day. Then, rain become widespread statewide Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some thunder is possible, but the air will be cool and stable and there is no risk of severe storms. Rain will end from west to east Sunday afternoon as dry air begins to push into the state; rain amounts over the weekend will be around 1 inch. Highs will be in the 50s both days.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with highs in the 50s and 60s, but a dynamic weather system will bring rain and storms back into Alabama Tuesday and Tuesday night, possibly into early Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a risk of severe thunderstorms for the southern half of the state.

The big question involves thermodynamics for this event. There will be very little instability over the northern two-thirds of the state, but no doubt this system could bring severe storms to the Gulf Coast region.

Gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) will be strong statewide. We will have a much better handle on how this one plays out once we get past the weekend rain producer.

ON THIS DATE IN 1937: It was the wettest Inaugural Day on record, with 1.77 inches of rain in 24 hours. Temperatures were only in the 30s as Franklin D. Roosevelt was sworn in for his second term.

ON THIS DATE IN 1985: The most intense cold wave to invade the Southeast since the great arctic outbreak of February 1899 was underway. Birmingham’s low was 4 degrees below zero. All-time cold records were set at many significant sites from Chicago to Charleston, South Carolina.

