This Reuben sandwich is worthy of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

When Justin Gober and Joseph Hoskin bought Diplomat Deli in Vestavia Hills more than seven years ago, they knew they wanted to maintain much of what had made the restaurant special since it opened in 1982.

That included making it a fun, friendly place for regulars and newcomers to enjoy. That also meant maintaining many of the menu items that were tried and true.

Take the Diplomat Deli Reuben sandwich. It’s made the classic New York deli way with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing with mustard on rye bread.

It’s good enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.

The Diplomat Deli’s Reuben is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.