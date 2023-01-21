Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Mushrooms

I love Brussels sprouts. Just love them. But lots of folks don’t. One of the biggest reasons for that, I think, is that most folks haven’t had them prepared correctly.

Now wait before you jump to the conclusion that I just said your mama didn’t know how to cook. That’s not what I mean.

For the most part, people cook Brussels sprouts to death. When they get cooked to death, they get bitter and kind of slimy. Now, I am not saying that your mama was the only one who did this; lots of mamas did.

It was the cool thing to do, you know, to overcook Brussels sprouts. Well, it’s time to change that. If you’ve previously tasted these little babies and hated them, you need to give this recipe a try.

To start, we use fresh Brussels sprouts. In today’s world, they’re pretty easy to come by in your grocery store produce section. Next, we cook them at high heat so that they cook quickly and get a little crispy on the outside. The high heat helps to caramelize the outside, which adds more great flavor. Then we add in those savory, golden brown roasted mushrooms for even more flavor. Yum. Not a mushroom lover? Simply leave them out.

Even my vegetable haters love these Brussels sprouts. To kick them up a notch, you can sprinkle a little grated Parmesan cheese over them when you take them out of the oven. Ooooo, weeee. So good. Y’all enjoy.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Mushrooms

Click here for a printable recipe.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients

1 pound Brussels sprouts

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Wash the Brussels sprouts, then trim the stems and cut the Brussels sprouts in half.

Add the sprouts and mushrooms to a large bowl.

Drizzle with the olive oil and season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Toss to coat.

Place the Brussels sprouts and mushrooms on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the Brussels sprouts are tender when pierced with a knife.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”