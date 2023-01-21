Scott Martin: Rain moves into Alabama today

We’re starting today off with most of Alabama remaining dry, but the radar as of 5:58 a.m. did show showers over southeastern Alabama. Those showers will slowly move northward through the day, with chances being the greatest over the southern half of the state, but eventually becoming likely for all of central Alabama by this evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Rain will continue through much of the day Sunday, especially for the eastern half of the state. There might just be enough instability for a few claps of thunder east of I-65, but no strong to severe storms are expected. Rain will be moving out of the state during the evening and late night. Highs will be in the lower 50s to the upper 60s from northwest to southeast.

THE ALABAMA WORK WEEK: Skies will begin to clear out on Monday, and we’ll get a chance to dry out for a day. It will become sunny before sunset and highs will be in the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

Our next dynamic system will be building off to our west on Tuesday and will eventually move into the state during the late night. By sunrise Wednesday, rain and storms will be likely across all of Alabama but will quickly exit by mid-afternoon.

There will be ingredients in place for the chance of severe storms, and the Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the state in a slight risk on its outlook for Tuesday. Threats will be from damaging straight-line winds and one or two tornadoes. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s on Tuesday and in the mid 40s to the mid 60s from northwest to southeast on Wednesday. We’ll get a better idea on timing and threats when the higher-definition models come into play.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and very cool, with afternoon highs reaching only the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

On Friday, temperatures will start to recover as we’ll have sunny skies, but we’ll remain in the middle of a trough that will keep it cool. Highs will be in the 50s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.