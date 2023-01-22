Fabrication company Morgan Metals announces growth plans in north Alabama

Morgan Metals Inc., an Athens metal manufacturing company, plans to expand its north Alabama operations in 2023, according to an announcement by the Limestone County Economic Development Association.

Morgan Metals President Patrick Townsend said the growth plans will allow the company to serve the growing number of industries in the region.

The expansion will take place at the company’s current location on U.S. Highway 31 and will include an additional 4,800-square-foot building and a loading dock.

“This expansion gives us the necessary space for additional painting and packaging product finishing,” Townsend said. “We will now be able to complete larger projects for our customers.”

Morgan Metals plans to invest about $286,000 in the expansion, which will create four jobs.

“We are excited that this expansion will allow us to add more jobs to Athens and Limestone County and better serve our customers,” Townsend said.

Investment plans

The Athens City Council approved a tax abatement for noneducational taxes to assist Morgan Metals with this expansion.

“Morgan Metals has a history that dates back to 1944 in our state, and when you have a solid company like that investing in an expansion in our city, that’s a win for Athens,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said expansion plans by a company with long-lasting roots in a community is a strong signal of confidence in local business conditions.

“It’s always satisfying to see a company with an established presence in Alabama decide to reinvest in its operations and position them for the future,” he said.

Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association (LCEDA), congratulated Townsend and his team on the success that sparked the growth plans.

“This expansion is a testament to Limestone County’s history of existing industries expanding to meet the needs of their customers,” Shockney said. “It was LCEDA’s pleasure to work with Morgan Metals Inc. on this project.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.