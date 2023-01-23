People of Alabama: Sarah Deese of Cropwell

What did 2022 teach you?

“It pays off to work hard and bless others. I haven’t had the shop but a year. It’s been a lot of long hours, a lot of hard work. I have great help. People come in and they have good feedback. It makes me happy that I’m able to help people. Back three, four years ago, my youngest son was sick. He was in and out of the hospital for a long time, like months at a time. He had just gotten out of Auburn University, and he had student loans, and then he had doctor bills and hospital bills. As a mother, I was concerned that he’s getting started in life in debt, so I wanted to help him. I prayed about it and thought, well, what can I do different besides what I already do? It just popped in my mind to make brittle because whenever I was younger, my mother and I used to make it as Christmas gifts for people. Everybody loved it and said we should sell it. I started out at the farmers market, and it developed into this. I was able to help him pay off his loans and bills. It all started with brittle.” – Sarah Deese of Cropwell

A look inside Brittle Heaven & Moore. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama) The plate hanging in Brittle Heaven & More was a wedding gift to Sarah Deese from her mother, Sadie, in 1947. It features a likeness of her mother painted by a friend and featuring red, her mother’s favorite color. The plate inspired the logo for Brittle Heaven & More. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)

Deese is the owner of Brittle Heaven & More in Pell City.

She says though her mother passed away in 2003, she would be pleased with the shop if she were here today.

“She would be excited for me. I wish she was here to enjoy the fun and the people because our customers are so nice. Everyone is so wonderful and friendly. It really makes it easy to come into work, you know?”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.