Damar Hamlin shows knowing CPR is key to saving lives, Alabama emergency responder says

The world watched in shock and amazement as Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during an NFL Monday night football game on TV earlier this month, bringing the action to a sudden halt.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit during the team’s Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills’ medical team immediately began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until the ambulance arrived. Thanks to that quick response, Hamlin’s condition greatly improved even before he left the stadium.

According to CBS Sports, Hamlin has cleared a comprehensive medical evaluation and is well on his way to recovery as he undergoes rehabilitation at home.

In this video, Steve Hicks, Alabama Power Emergency Response Team coordinator and a former paramedic with the Vestavia Hills Fire Department, sat down with Alabama News Center to explain why knowing CPR is critical and can mean the difference between life and death, whether it’s performed in response to an incident on the job, at home or in the middle of a football game.