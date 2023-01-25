Gov. Ivey, community partners celebrate state’s newest crisis care center

Gov. Kay Ivey joined the Alabama Department of Mental Health, JBS Mental Health Authority, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and other community leaders for an exclusive look, ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at the new Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham.

Serving 20 counties across central Alabama, the Craig Crisis Care Center is designed to support people facing a mental health or substance use crisis. The facility is one of six such centers across the state that make up Alabama’s Crisis System of Care.

Gov. Kay Ivey, far left, addresses hundreds of community partners. (Alabama Department of Health)

“Strengthening Alabama’s mental health care access has been a top priority for my administration from the beginning, and I’m proud to celebrate the opening of Alabama’s fourth crisis center here in Birmingham,” Ivey said. “Throughout every major region in Alabama, we are working diligently to improve our mental health landscape to ensure we create positive change in the lives of Alabamians who need it most.”

In 2020, Ivey and the Alabama Legislature allocated $18 million to establish crisis centers in Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery, followed by an additional $6 million for Birmingham in 2021. Last year, Ivey announced funding for crisis centers in Tuscaloosa and Dothan.

Historically, there have been few immediately accessible options in Alabama for people facing a mental health or substance use crisis. As a result, local jails and emergency departments have become inundated with people in behavioral health crises. The Craig Crisis Care Center will be a designated place for community groups, law enforcement, first responders and families to provide individuals with the timely professional services they need in the most appropriate environment. Instead of waiting several hours to admit someone to a jail or emergency department, law enforcement will be able to hand off the individual at the Crisis Center in 15 minutes or less.

The Craig Crisis Care Center will serve residents of 20 counties. (Alabama Department of Health)

“We have a tremendous need for 24/7/365 mental health care in Jefferson County,” said Kimberly Boswell, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Mental Health. “Bringing the Craig Crisis Care Center to fruition is the result of a connected, community-driven effort that will save lives by offering some place to go for those in a mental health or substance use crisis. The center will also save significant time and resources for our law enforcement, alleviating a strain on jails and emergency departments.”

Under the leadership of JBS Executive Director Jim Crego and Dr. Sabrina Scott, director of the Craig Crisis Care Center, the facility will have 32 temporary observation beds with a 23-hour maximum length of stay and 16 extended observation beds, accommodating individuals for one to five days. Once patients are stabilized, the crisis center team will work directly with community partners and hospitals to coordinate appropriate aftercare services.

“Our team at JBS has a tremendous opportunity to be at the forefront of mental health and substance use crisis care in Jefferson County,” Crego said. “We only represent one piece of a substantial local and statewide community effort that made it possible to bring this incredible facility to Birmingham. From law enforcement and legislators to advocacy groups, fellow nonprofits and hospitals, we are grateful to have built such an incredible network of dedicated partners.”

Patient rooms are designed for safety and privacy. (Alabama Department of Health) The Craig Crisis Care Center will serve residents of 20 Alabama counties. (Alabama Department of Health) A waiting room at the new center. (Alabama Department of Health)

The Craig Crisis Care Center is named after Dr. Richard Craig, who was executive director of JBS Mental Health Authority for 23 years. A veteran mental health trailblazer and advocate, Craig helped kick-start the initial conversation around the need for Alabama’s Crisis System of Care decades ago. Throughout his extensive career, Craig won many awards and accolades, including the NAMI Alabama Lifetime Achievement Award and the Annual Alabama Institute for Recovery H.O.P.E. Award.

“Dr. Craig’s incredible leadership and enthusiasm for implementing new mental health services has positively impacted countless individuals and families across the state,” Crego said. “He will forever be engrained into the fabric of Alabama’s Crisis System of Care.”

The Craig Crisis Care Center will provide services regardless of a person’s ability to pay. JBS anticipates beginning operations soon and is hiring for several positions, including nurses, clinicians and technicians. For more information, visit jbsmentalhealth.com/employment.