New UAB Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic aims to provide care for patients with smell and taste loss

A new clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is available to patients suffering from smell and taste loss as a result of COVID-19 and other illnesses.

UAB Medicine‘s clinic is projected to be the first one specialized for patients suffering from olfactory dysfunction in Alabama. The clinic will provide comprehensive and state-of-the-art care.

Post-infectious olfactory disorder has affected a significant number of people who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Officials estimate that more than 60% of people who have contracted the virus are affected by this symptom, and current data shows 46% of these patients report extended smell loss.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 500,000 people in Alabama have experienced continued smell and taste dysfunction.

After reporting a surge of patients losing smell and taste, UAB physicians recognized the demand for comprehensive functional tests to measure the magnitude of the dysfunction.

“We intend to manage these patients with evidence-based treatments and tailored education, thus enhancing the ability to improve outcomes and avert long-term complications,” said Dr. Do-Yeon Cho, director of the Smell and Taste Clinic and an associate professor of the UAB Department of Otolaryngology.

The program aims to create a centralized clinic that administers comprehensive care for patients afflicted with olfactory dysfunction.

UAB will develop a support group for those affected by olfactory impairment to raise awareness, implement education and highlight preeminent research priorities based on patients’ perspectives.

Cho said the clinic endeavors to progress in research and understanding of the financial impact and pathogenesis of smell and taste disorders based on creating a clinical database and performing cost-benefit analyses. Cho and his team expect that this accumulation of data will permit UAB to secure funding and undertake new research directions within the field.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Alabama has grown an enormous number of patients with smell and taste loss due to one of the highest infection and lowest vaccination rates in the country,” said Dr. Bradford Woodworth, interim chair of the UAB Department of Otolaryngology. “To continue to meet the mission of UAB Medicine to provide innovative health care, superior education and cutting-edge research, we need a comprehensive care program that treats individuals with smell and taste disorders.”

The clinic began seeing patients Jan. 23. Prospective patients should call 205-801-7801 and select option 1.

This story originally appeared on the UAB News website.