Can’t Miss Alabama: Events include Hamilton, Clotilda Film Festival and Harlem Globetrotters

Broadway in Birmingham presents ‘Hamilton’

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Performances are Jan. 24-Feb. 4 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

King Cake-off

Who has the best King Cake on the Gulf Coast? You be the judge on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center. Local bakeries, eateries and grocery stores will compete to see who has the tastiest King Cake and King Cake-inspired treat. The family event will feature live music, vendors, kids activities, specialty cocktails and King Cake tastings. This year, MobTown will partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama, and all contributions will support their mission. The venue is at 401 Civic Center Drive. For more information, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama at 251-344-0536 and bbbssa.org.

Spirit of our Ancestors Film Festival

Mark your calendar for the Spirit of our Ancestors Film Festival Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at the A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex in Prichard. The Clotilda Descendants Association and the city of Prichard will present a special showing of the acclaimed Netflix documentary “Descendant,” as well as other films about the history of Africatown in Mobile. A question-and-answer panel will follow the film screening. Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown returned to her hometown to document the search for and discovery of the Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States illegally carrying enslaved Africans. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turned attention toward Africatown and the documentary presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve its heritage while examining what justice looks like today. The event is free and open to all. RSVPs are not required.

Featured films include:

“Descendant” (2022).

“Afrikan by Way of American” (2021).

“Sweet Home Alabama: A Chief and his Protege” (2021).

“Surviving Clotilda” (2021).

“60 Minutes: Finding the Last Slave Ship” (2020).

“Africatown USA” (2019).

Birmingham Bulls

The Birmingham Bulls will take on the Quad City Storm Jan. 27-28 at 7 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena. Tickets range from $15 to $30. Click here for the complete schedule. To learn more about season or group tickets, visit the website or call 205-620-6870.

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is coming to Huntsville with a game like never before. The Globetrotters are bringing their amazing basketball skills, outrageous athleticism and a nonstop good time to the Von Braun Center Propst Arena Sunday, Jan. 29. The Globetrotters will go head-to-head against the Washington Generals. The complete tour schedule is here. The venue is at 700 Monroe St.

Birmingham Restaurant Week

The winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) features deals from more than 30 locally owned restaurants, bars and food trucks with $5-$50 prix fixe menus, multicourse chef-curated meals and bartender-created cocktails. Ranging from fried chicken to barbecue to steak to octopus, BRW offers dishes for every taste bud. With to-go and dine-in options, anyone can indulge in a BRW meal through Saturday, Feb. 4. BRW is organized by Birmingham advertising agency Style Advertising. Link here for the complete list of participating restaurants. For more information, email info@bhamrestaurantweek.com. Social media hash tags are #BRW2023 and #BhamRestWeek.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents ‘Jubilee’

Playwright and director Tazewell Thompson brings a heart-stirring score to life with this a cappella tribute inspired by real life. The world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers have shattered racial barriers in the U.S. and abroad, entertaining kings and queens. For more than 150 years, the bold African American ensemble, born on the campus of Fisk University, has blended rich voices to share a heritage of suffering, strength and endurance. Hear uplifting spirituals and hymns like “Wade in the Water” and “Ain’t That Good News.” Performances run through Sunday, Jan. 29. Recommended for audiences ages 12 and older. The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is at 1 Festival Drive in Montgomery.

Opera Birmingham presents ‘DWB (Driving While Black)’

This new one-act opera explores issues of racial injustice, juxtaposing the story of an African American parent as her son reaches driving age with contemporary news bulletins highlighting the dangerous world beyond a parent’s control. There will be a pre-show chat with general director Keith A. Wolfe-Hughes and special guests one hour before each performance. Stay after the show for a post-show talk-back with the artists. The production contains adult themes, which may not be suitable for younger audiences. “DWB (Driving While Black)” will be performed as written in English but will also be presented with projected English titles. “DWB” performances are Friday, Jan. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the Discovery Theatre on the Red Mountain Theatre Arts campus. Order tickets online at operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. Opera Birmingham’s season is made possible, in part, by grants from the Alabama Power Foundation.