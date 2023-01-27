Resicum plans aviation training facility at Selma’s Craig Field

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Resicum International, which provides flight training and maintenance support to government, commercial and general aviation customers, plans to open an aviation training academy at Craig Field in Selma that will prepare the next generation of industry professionals from around the world.

Resicum plans to invest $1.3 million and create 70 jobs over a three-year period at its new operational hub at the former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County. The jobs will pay an average wage of $30 an hour, not counting benefits.

The Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority and the Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority said Resicum has signed a 10-year lease for a 50,000-square-foot hangar on the Craig Field flight line.

Renovation work is underway on the facility.

“We are exceptionally pleased to invest in Craig Field and expand our company in Selma,” Resicum CEO Jeanine Ziervogel said. “The location is ideal for our company’s expansion, and we look forward to ongoing growth of our aviation operations in this storied place.”

Ivey joined company officials and local leaders in Selma to formally announce Resicum’s presence at Craig Field, where thousands of American and British pilots received flight instruction during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War. The Air Force base was closed in 1977.

“Craig Field has aviation training in its DNA, so it’s great to see Resicum establish a facility there that will tap into this rich heritage while also solidifying the future for this Selma landmark,” she said.

“This project has significant potential, and I look forward to seeing how it unfolds.”

Growth plans

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Craig Field’s long runway, large parking apron and excellent hangar facility make it a perfect match for Resicum’s project.

In addition, a groundbreaking new remote tower facility and Air Traffic Control Training Academy are enhancing the complex’s flight safety and training opportunities.

“Craig Field offers growing aviation companies a lot of advantages, particularly when it comes to the preparation of the next generation of aviation professionals,” Canfield said.

“Resicum represents an ideal partner as Craig Field continues to capitalize on these possibilities.”

Warrenton, Virginia-based Resicum’s new aviation training academy courses will include its successful A&P Test Preparation, which is open for applications.

The company is immediately bringing avionics training, flight training (fixed and rotor wing) and certificate courses for aviation maintenance.

“Our company is growing our aviation footprint nationwide and globally, and we look forward to welcoming students from around the U.S. and the world who wish to begin or enhance their aviation careers,” said Robert Baird, Resicum’s chief of operations.

Resicum International COO and co-founder Robert Baird outlines the company’s plans for an aviation training facility at Craig Field in Selma. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office) A display outlines the various types of training to be offered by Resicum at its facility at Selma’s Craig Field. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office)

Local impact

Officials in Selma and Dallas County expressed excitement about the new development at Craig Field.

The Selma & Dallas County EDA coordinated meetings with representatives from state agencies, including AIDT, Alabama’s primary workforce development agency, in the recruitment of the project. AIDT, part of the Alabama Department of Commerce, will work with Resicum officials to develop a local workforce training and hiring program.

“I am extremely happy that I had a part in bringing more jobs and economic development to Selma and Dallas County,” said Wayne Vardaman, EDA executive director. “This is a quality company with a great reputation in the aviation community.”

Jim Corrigan, executive director of the Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority, said he expects Resicum’s operation to be a catalyst for growth in the region.

“We are extremely happy to help bring Resicum International to Craig Field,” Corrigan said. “Their credibility and growth potential will bring more jobs and economic prosperity to the Selma and Dallas County area.”

Dallas County and area city governments partnered in the recruitment.

“It is exciting to have Resicum International expanding into Dallas County and providing such incredible career opportunities to our citizens,” said Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn, chairman of the Dallas County Commission. “I am so grateful for our local leadership making Dallas County such a great place to invest and do business. Thanks to everyone for a job well done.”

“Once again, this is great news for Selma,” Mayor James Perkins said. “Our logistics planning strategy starting with aviation is working even better than I predicted. Thank you, Resicum, for choosing Selma. Great job, team Selma.”

Brenda Tuck, Rural Development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Resicum’s aviation training academy will add momentum to efforts to tap into the growth potential of Craig Field and its strong aviation heritage.

“Aerospace and aviation are key industries for Alabama’s economy, and the contributions of the state’s rural communities are vital to their success,” Tuck said.

“Resicum made a great choice in selecting Selma because all the resources are in place to make this venture a success.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.