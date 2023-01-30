James Spann: Wet week for Alabama; ice issues just to the northwest

James Spann forecasts a wet week ahead for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Rain is still falling early this morning across parts of southeast Alabama, but that rain will end soon, and a decent part of the day ahead will be dry. Clouds will linger, however, and we will see a big temperature spread, with highs ranging from the 50s over north Alabama to the 70s near the coast. Any showers tonight should be few and far between.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: A disturbed southwest flow will stay in place through midweek with very little sun. We will forecast some light rain at times Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a good soaking Thursday as the main wave passes through. Rain amounts between now and Thursday night will be 2-3 inches over north Alabama, with 1-2 inches for the south.

A large temperature range will continue Tuesday. Those around Muscle Shoals and Florence could very well hold in the upper 30s, while Mobile reaches the low to mid 70s. Most Alabama communities will be in the 50s and 60s. There is an ice storm warning in effect for Memphis along with parts of west Tennessee, north Mississippi and east Arkansas. Freezing rain is expected to bring significant ice accumulation in these areas, possibly enough for power outages. Freezing rain is expected to the west into parts of Texas.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Dry air returns Friday with a clearing sky, and Saturday will feature sunshine in full supply. A disturbance will bring some clouds Sunday along with some risk of light rain. Temperatures over the weekend will be seasonal, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look rain-free, but rain will likely return Wednesday. Drier air follows by Thursday and Friday. There’s still no sign of any bitterly cold, Arctic air through mid-February.

ON THIS DATE IN 1966: The Blizzard of 1966 hit New York and paralyzed the region. The train service was disrupted. Numerous highways, the New York State Thruway from Albany to the Pennsylvania state line, and the Buffalo Airport and other airports throughout western and central New York were closed. The Syracuse-Oswego area was hardest hit, where Bob Sykes, a meteorology professor at the State University of New York at Oswego, reported 102.4 inches.

Brutally cold Arctic air invaded the Deep South. Birmingham’s low was 4 degrees below zero.

ON THIS DATE IN 2013: Six tornadoes touched down across north Alabama. Some of the most significant damage was across parts of Lamar, Winston, Walker, Fayette and Cullman counties.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.