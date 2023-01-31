JSU to dedicate historical marker honoring first Black student, Barbara Curry-Story

Jacksonville State University (JSU) kicks off Black History Month on Feb. 1 by unveiling a historical marker in front of Angle Hall honoring Barbara Curry-Story, the woman who integrated the university in 1965. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. in front of Angle Hall and the public is invited.

The first Black student to attend JSU, Curry-Story was born Barbara Crook in Ohatchee on Nov. 24, 1941. She graduated from Calhoun County Training School in 1959 and briefly attended Alabama A&M before moving to New York City to raise money for college. Five years later, she returned home to Alabama as a single mother and enrolled at JSU in fall 1965, determined to give her 2-year-old son a better life.

As a Black woman living during the end of Jim Crow laws, it was dangerous at times for Curry-Story to do everyday tasks. While at JSU, she lived at home with her parents and borrowed her brother’s 1959 Chevrolet to commute to campus, often taking different routes to school each day to avoid harassment.

When she walked into Angle Hall (formerly Bibb Graves Hall) for the first time to attend history class, she was met with silence from classmates. A few times, she heard other students say, “She needs to go home.” But Curry-Story endured, and by the second semester she made friends and studied with them.

During her time at JSU, Curry-Story was advised by future JSU President Theron Montgomery. After asking about her plans postgraduation, he recommended Curry-Story for a job with a college friend, Dick Adamson, a manager at Alabama Power‘s Anniston Office. A few days later, Adamson showed up at Curry-Story’s house with a job application. Curry-Story applied and was hired as a home service adviser.

On Monday, June 2, 1969, after she graduated from JSU with a bachelor’s degree in education with a concentration in vocational home economics, she began working at Alabama Power.

Curry-Story spent her entire career at Alabama Power, first as a home service adviser, demonstrating electric appliances at schools. Later, she worked with duct-design layout, electric heat pumps and water heaters. She was one of the first Black women to hold these types of positions.

In a story published in Alabama Power’s corporate magazine, Powergrams, Curry-Story noted, “I was the first Black home economist in Eastern Division. Up until they hired me, that job was always held for white females. Two years later, they hired two more Black employees.

Curry-Story (second from left) appeared in an ad for Alabama Power. (Nik Layman / Alabama News Center))

“The company was really kind to me,” Curry-Story said. “I considered Alabama Power Company as my family.”

Curry-Story died on Oct. 20, 2020, at age 79. She was married to the late Henry Curry of Anniston, a civil rights leader, for 23 years until his death. She spent the final five years of her life married to Roger Story. She was the mother of two adult children, Starla Curry-Hilliard and Joseph Curry.

The historical marker celebrates Curry-Story’s contributions integrating the campus. The text reads:

Integration of Jacksonville State University

When Mrs. Barbara Curry-Story (née Crook) walked into Angle Hall (formerly Bibb Graves Hall) in fall 1965 to attend history class, she made history herself as the first African American student to attend Jacksonville State University. Born in Ohatchee, Alabama, on Nov. 24, 1941, she graduated from Hobson City’s Calhoun Training School in 1959. Her arrival to JSU’s campus was met with neither fanfare nor protest, and future university President Theron Montgomery served as her advisor and mentor during her tenure. She graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Joining her that year as JSU’s first African American graduates were Charlie James, William Alvin Miller and Ophelia Monzia Stamps. Mrs. Curry-Story spent her successful 32-year career at Alabama Power, retiring in 2001. She died on Oct. 20, 2020.

The dedication ceremony is co-hosted by the JSU Office of the President and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

“We wanted to host it as a way to remember our heritage and Black history, to understand and appreciate where we’ve come from and provide the representation that will enforce students to feel welcome here at JSU,” said Jacob Phillips, administrative assistant in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Refreshments will be served in the lobby of Angle Hall at 2:30 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 3 p.m. Speakers include Don C. Killingsworth Jr., university president; Terry Casey, vice president of student affairs; Charlcie Vann, director of diversity and inclusion; and Jewel Johnson, SGA president.

Additional Black History Month events planned for February at JSU include:

Take Me to Church

Feb. 5, 2 p.m.

Leone Cole Auditorium

Understanding Afrofuturism

Feb. 16, 4 p.m.

Houston Cole Library, Room 1101C

The Role of Music in Black Resistance: panel discussion

Feb. 23, 5 p.m.

TMB Auditorium.

Donna Cope, Buffy Lockette and Al Harris contributed to this report.