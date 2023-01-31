Utility industry leaders gather in Birmingham to plan for severe weather response

When severe weather hits hardest, utilities often depend on each other for aid. Following Superstorm Sandy, which caused deadly flooding and destructive winds along the East Coast of the U.S. and left an estimated 8.5 million people without power, industry leaders determined that a higher level of coordination for mutual assistance between utilities was necessary.

In response, Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and its members developed a National Response Event (NRE) framework to enhance the mutual assistance process for large-outage weather events.

Alabama Power recently hosted EEI’s National Response Executive Committee (NREC) member orientation. The group is chaired by Alabama Power Senior Vice President of Power Delivery Scott Moore and is made up of more than 30 industry leaders and peers who work together to support the restoration resource needs of members during major outages.

NREC members came to Birmingham from across the country – from California, Minnesota, Florida, New York and beyond – to discuss how the utility industry can work together to overcome the most serious hazards and to consider strategy and planning.

“There are limited resources,” said Wally Mealiea, EEI director of preparedness and recovery policy. “We can’t make more people or trucks, but we want to think about the best way to allocate the resources available to the most impacted companies in a safe, equitable and transparent way.”

Planning for efficient resource allocation can become even more challenging when there are simultaneous weather events around the country. Constraints become greater and the importance of good communication and situational awareness is paramount.

“We have a national footprint within this group,” said Mealiea. “Sometimes, weather events move from one group to the next, so it’s important to have an understanding of what’s happening in one area so others can plan in their area. We have an opportunity to make plans so that people in the industry can get the help they need the fastest and get the lights back on quicker.”

In addition to roles and responsibilities within the group, NREC members discussed supply chain issues and newer challenges, like the severe winter weather many experienced over the Christmas holidays, so that industry leaders can be better equipped to deal with more extreme situations.

Members of the Edison Electric Institute's National Response Executive Committee from across the country attend a recent meeting hosted by Alabama Power in Birmingham. The group is working to develop strategy for weather events when mutual assistance is needed. (Billy Brown) Alabama Power Senior Vice President of Power Delivery Scott Moore speaks during a recent meeting of the Edison Electric Institute's National Response Executive Committee in Birmingham. Moore chairs the group, which is working to develop strategy for weather events when mutual assistance is needed. (Billy Brown)

NREC members participate in exercises throughout the year to ensure alignment in the event of severe weather. The design team led by Greg Grillo, founder of Incident Preparedness Response Solutions, worked to plan for these exercises by detailing potential scenarios, their impact, and resources that might be called on to respond.

“I’m really proud of being able to host this group and for Alabama Power to be in a position where we have this type of communication with peer utilities,” said Moore. “We’re about the industry response – it’s a priority for us and we receive a lot of recognition around how we handle that response. But it’s a bigger evolution of mutual assistance, and this meeting is all about that.”

The NRE framework has been around for 10 years and, over that time, the executive committee has worked to develop and refine a playbook to guide its efforts.

“Our continuous learning helps the playbook get better and people understand their roles and responsibilities,” said Mealiea. “We’re always looking to improve.”