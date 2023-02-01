5 delicious king cakes from across Alabama
The Mardi Gras season means colorful parades, grand balls and delicious food – including our personal favorite: king cakes.
We all know the traditional king cake is delicious, whether it’s a cream cheese or brown sugar filling. But have you tried it savory or in popsicle form?
Keep reading for our Top Five picks for unique king cakes from across the state:
- Crawfish king cake from Gourmet Goodies in Daphne: Awarded the bronze medal at the King Cake Extravaganza in New Orleans, this delicious treat has been flying out the door.
- King cake doughnut from The Heavenly Donut Co. in Birmingham: A doughnut version of the fan favorite, made fresh daily. Limited supply available; place an order online to guarantee your order.
- Dairy-free king cake from Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro in Huntsville: A destination for quality and hand-crafted ingredients, this must-try spot offers healthy, allergen-friendly food options.
- King cake pop from Frios Gourmet Pops: With several locations across the state (including Fairhope, Cullman and Decatur), trade in the traditional Mardi Gras-themed dessert for something more refreshing.
- Assorted king cake flavors from Dropout Bakery & Company in Mobile: This spot joined the Mobile bakery scene in 2021 and won a local king cake contest. Keep an eye out for weekly flavors such as brown butter cream cheese, pecan praline and strawberry cheesecake.