Take charge of your health: Dr. Ann explains how to optimize omega 6 fats and omega 3 fats

Consuming optimal amounts of omega 3 fats relative to omega 6 fats is vitally important for brain health, heart health and lowering inflammation in the body. Because these three things are everything, I urge you to take advantage of the advice that follows to keep these two fats in a healthy balance.

Tragically, the average American consumes about 20 times more omega 6 fats than omega 3 fats. The ideal ratio is believed to be closer to 2:1 (twice as much omega 6 relative to omega 3).

Consume more omega 3 fats

Strive to eat oily fish at least three times a week. (Salmon, especially wild salmon, is best.) There is no more effective way to reach optimal intake of omega 3 fats than eating oily fish.

Enjoy the other omega 3-rich foods regularly – dark leafy greens, oysters or other seafood, walnuts, canola oil, flax, chia, hemp seeds and omega-3 eggs.

Consider high-quality fish oil supplements as a safety net. I prefer the Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega brand in liquid or capsules; use as directed on the bottle on days you do not consume oily fish.

Consume less omega 6 fats

Restrict your intake of processed foods that contain soybean oil and corn oil. Both are filled with omega 6 fats. Beware – they are everywhere.

Do not buy corn oil or soybean oil. Use the monounsaturated oils instead: olive oil, avocado oil or canola oil.

Avoid salad dressings and mayonnaise made with corn oil and soybean oil. Make your own salad dressings with olive oil and buy only canola oil or avocado oil-based mayonnaise.

Minimize your intake of red meats and look for grass-fed beef and pork. Conventionally raised cows and pigs are fed unnatural diets of corn and soy.

Salmon cakes with yogurt dill sauce

Serves 8-10.

A great recipe for optimizing your omega 6 fats to omega 3 fats ratio: Canned salmon is an underutilized superfood.

I grew up eating this recipe once a week and feel so grateful as I know my brain benefited. This is a good recipe for getting kids to eat salmon and is more economical than using the fresh variety.

Ingredients

Salmon cakes:

2 6-ounce cans of red sockeye salmon (with liquid)

2 large omega 3 eggs, beaten

½ cup breadcrumbs, preferably whole wheat or instant oats

2 tablespoons chopped scallions

2 tablespoons chopped shallots

4 tablespoons chopped parsley

Grated zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

3 tablespoons canola oil

Sauce:

2 teaspoons prepared horseradish

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped dill

1 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon honey

Directions

For the croquettes:

Mix all ingredients together except for the oil. Form into patties. Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Pan fry cakes until golden brown on both sides. Serve with the dill sauce.

For the sauce:

Mix all ingredients until well-combined.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama NewsCenter is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.