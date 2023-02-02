Alabama Power’s Anna Catherine Roberson named a Kiwanis Club of Birmingham ‘emerging leader’

Anna Catherine Roberson, fifth from the right, volunteering on Martin Luther King Day with fellow members of the Alabama Power Service Organization. Roberson has been named to the inaugural class of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham Emerging Leaders Program. (contributed)

Anna Catherine Roberson, a Corporate Relations specialist at Alabama Power, has been named a member of the inaugural class of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham Emerging Leaders Program.

Ten people were selected for the program. They will work with leaders of the Birmingham Kiwanis Club, the largest in the world (with more than 530 members), to develop leadership skills and build relationships while working in the community, with a focus on the club’s longstanding mission of serving children. The inaugural class members were granted associate memberships in the club as part of the program and will enjoy mentorship opportunities, including sitting on committees and advising club leaders on issues of interest affecting young professionals in the Birmingham area.

“Members of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham want to help attract and retain talented young professionals here in Birmingham,” said Honora Gathings, Kiwanis Club of Birmingham executive director. “By passing down their experiences and tools that have made them successful through this mentorship experience, Kiwanians can empower emerging leaders, like Anna Catherine, and forge deeper ties between businesses and the community.”

“I am honored and humbled to be part of the new Emerging Leaders Program,” Roberson said. “It is a privilege to be part of this amazing group, and to have an opportunity to learn and grow from the many extraordinary business and community leaders that make the Birmingham Kiwanis Club so important to our region.”

Roberson began her career at Alabama Power in 2014 in Tuscaloosa as a communications specialist in the company’s Western Division. She also was a Charitable Giving specialist in the Alabama Power Foundation before accepting her current position in 2021. As a specialist in the company’s Corporate Affairs team, Roberson maintains relationships with civic, community and policy leaders around the state and helps communicate company activities and priorities. Prior to joining Alabama Power, Roberson was director of legislative affairs for then-state Sen. Slade Blackwell.

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham developed its Emerging Leaders Program as part of its efforts to identify and mentor future Kiwanians in support of the club’s professional and civic activities. Founded in 1917, the club has been a driver in major civic and community initiatives in the Birmingham area, including the city parks and greenway system. Other major projects have supported the Birmingham Zoo, Head Start and the McWane Science Center.

The inaugural class of emerging leaders includes a diverse mix of people from a variety of prominent Birmingham companies and organizations, such as Regions Bank, the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Protective Life, Jemison Metals and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.

