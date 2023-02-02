Can’t Miss Alabama: Black History Month offers great entertainment and learning activities

Jump-start the weekend with Mardi Gras and ‘Dreamgirls.’

Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘Dreamgirls’

Root for the young singing trio from Chicago at the center of “Dreamgirls” as they go from hopefuls to superstars. Full of the spirit of Motown, the story follows the Dreamettes through their stunning rise to fame. Egos are bruised, tempers flare and hearts are broken in the pursuit of stardom. With music inspired by groups like The Supremes, “Dreamgirls” is a love letter to American R&B music. Performances are Feb. 3-19 on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $37 for ages 13 and older, and child seats start at $25 for ages 2 through 12. For groups of 10 and over, contact [email protected].

Enjoy multiple performances through Feb. 19. (Red Mountain Theatre) Enjoy multiple performances through Feb. 19. (Red Mountain Theatre)

‘I, Too, Am Thornton Dial’

Join exhibition curator Paul Barrett on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. as he speaks about works from “I, Too, Am Thornton Dial” at the Wiregrass Museum of Art in Dothan. Thornton Dial (1928-2016) is one of Alabama’s most critically acclaimed artists. His works can be found in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the High Museum of Art, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Birmingham Museum of Art and other institutions. Dial’s work was the subject of solo exhibitions at the American Folk Art Museum; the New Museum; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Indianapolis Museum of Art; New Orleans Museum of Art; Mint Museum; and the High Museum of Art. A catalog featuring new essays and many artworks never presented to the public will be available at the opening reception. This talk is free, and registration is not required. Following the reception, there will be a film screening of the 2007 documentary “Mr. Dial Has Something to Say,” which tells the dramatic story of Dial’s experiences. The exhibit will remain on display through March 25.

Huntsville’s Midwest Invitational Black Rodeo

More than 100 professional African American Rodeo Athletes will be in Huntsville celebrating Black History Month Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Enjoy ladies’ barrel, bull riding, tie-down calf roping and more. Purchase tickets here. The venue is at 4925 Moores Mill Road.

Southern Museum of Flight

The Tuskegee Airmen are featured at the Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham. This diorama display honoring Alabama’s famed Tuskegee Airmen is more than an exhibit. It is a spotlight shining on a significant period of American history, and this tribute highlights an extraordinary group of men who continue to provide inspiration for anyone who dares to dream. The exhibit features World War II-era trainers, including a North American AT-6 Texan, a Vultee BT-13B Valiant and a Fairchild PT-19 Cornell. The museum is at 4343 73rd St. N. Visit the website or message [email protected] to learn more.

The Fairchild PT-19 was the first stop on a cadet’s way to becoming a combat pilot. First flown in 1939, it was a simple and forgiving aircraft. (contributed) The Vultee BT-13 was an intermediate trainer flown by most American pilots during World War II. It was the second phase of the three-phase training program for pilots. After primary training in PT-13, PT-17 or PT-19 trainers, the student pilot moved to the more complex BT-13 to continue his flying education. (contributed) Vultee BT-13 as displayed in the museum’s Tuskegee Airmen exhibit, between the AT-6 on the left and the PT-19 on the right. (contributed) The Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham. (contributed)

‘Kwame Brathwaite: Black Is Beautiful’

The Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts and ArtPlay Community Education in Birmingham present “Kwame Brathwaite: Black Is Beautiful” Feb. 7-March 25. Known as the “keeper of the images,” Brathwaite deployed his photography from the late 1950s throughout the 1960s as an agent of social change. There will be an opening reception celebrating the exhibition Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. with a live performance from guitarist Eric Essix. Learn more at alysstephens.org. Admission is free. The venue is at 1200 10th Ave. S.

Birmingham Restaurant Week

The winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) features deals from more than 30 locally owned restaurants, bars and food trucks with $5-$50 prix fixe menus, multicourse chef-curated meals and bartender-created cocktails. Ranging from fried chicken to barbecue to steak to octopus, BRW offers dishes for every taste bud. With to-go and dine-in options, anyone can indulge in a BRW meal through Saturday, Feb. 4. BRW is organized by Birmingham advertising agency Style Advertising. Link here for the complete list of participating restaurants. For more information, email [email protected]. Social media hash tags are #BRW2023 and #BhamRestWeek.

Mardi Gras events

The historic celebration of Mardi Gras is underway through Tuesday, Feb. 21 in downtown Mobile and nearby cities. Enjoy more than two weeks of festivities, with 40 parades scheduled. Follow this link for the complete schedule. Mardi Gras events are taking place across the area with parades and music celebrations in Fairhope, Daphne, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

People of all ages will enjoy parades and a variety of festivities at Mardi Gras in Mobile. (Visit Mobile) It’s an exciting weekend with marching bands, floats and throwing of the beads. (Visit Mobile) People of all ages will enjoy parades and a variety of festivities at Mardi Gras in Mobile. (Visit Mobile) People of all ages will enjoy parades and a variety of festivities at Mardi Gras in Mobile. (Visit Mobile)

Broadway in Birmingham presents ‘Hamilton’

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Performances are underway through Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

One Yard at a Time Gala

Lettermen of the U.S.A. will host its annual One Yard at a Time Gala at The Club in Birmingham Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Help a veteran in need over dinner, music and a live auction. This year’s Athletic Honoree will be Ben Tamburello, former Auburn University football standout, 1986 unanimous All-American and SEC Lineman of the Year, who was voted team captain in 1986. Tamburello played for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles from 1987 to 1991 and is an Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee. The Military Honoree will be U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David P. Burford, who is deputy commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base. The Alabama Power Foundation is among the sponsors. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information, call 205-394-7521.