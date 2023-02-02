James Spann: Brighter, drier weather returns to Alabama Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: We have a cold, soaking rain falling over the northern two-thirds of Alabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the 40s. A few showers and storms are possible for the far southern counties of the state this evening, but rain amounts there will be much lighter. All of the rain will end tonight as dry air begins to push into the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Drier air finally returns to Alabama Friday; we expect a good supply of sunshine with highs in the 40s and 50s. Sunny weather continues Saturday; after a subfreezing start, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday looks dry with a partly sunny sky. Most places will reach the 60s Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry and mild Monday and Tuesday, with highs between 65 and 75 degrees. Rain returns either Wednesday or Thursday (depending on which global model you believe); new global model data suggests the weather will likely remain unsettled through Friday with some potential for thunderstorms.

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: In an Arctic outbreak that lasted from late January through early February, four states recorded their all-time record low temperatures, including Tower, Minnesota, on this date with a reading of 60 degrees below zero, canceling Tower’s annual Icebox Days festival because it was too cold. An ice and snow event was winding down in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: A deadly tornado event occurred across Lake and Volusia counties in Florida during the early morning. A discontinuous swath of damage was observed from the town of Lady Lake (Lake County) to New Smyrna Beach (Volusia County), a distance of more than 70 miles. A total of 21 fatalities occurred in Lake County.

