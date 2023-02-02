James Spann: Soaking rain for Alabama today; brighter, drier on Friday

James Spann forecasts soaking rain for Alabama, but no severe weather from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Areas of light rain and drizzle are over the northern half of Alabama early this morning with temperatures ranging from the 30s over the Tennessee Valley to the 50s across south Alabama. Lauderdale and Limestone counties remain under a winter weather advisory early this morning, but temperatures there remain a little above freezing and we have heard of no ice issues. The main problems with freezing rain remain northwest of Alabama.

We expect a widespread, soaking rain for the northern two-thirds of the state later today and early tonight, with amounts of 1 to 2 inches. The southern counties could see a few thunderstorms this afternoon, but the Storm Prediction Center has removed Alabama from the marginal risk area (level 1 of 5). The low severe weather threat is now confined to a small part of the Florida Panhandle.

Rain will end from west to east tonight, but clouds will linger much of the night.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Drier air finally returns to Alabama Friday; we expect a good supply of sunshine with highs in the 40s and 50s. Sunny weather continues Saturday; after a subfreezing start, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday looks dry with a partly sunny sky. Most places will reach the 60s Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry and mild Monday and Tuesday, with highs between 65 and 75 degrees. Rain returns either Wednesday or Thursday (depending on which global model you believe), followed by another surge of drier air by Friday. Again today, there’s still no sign of any bitterly cold air for the Deep South through mid-February.

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: In an Arctic outbreak that lasted from late January through early February, four states recorded their all-time record low temperatures, including Tower, Minnesota, on this date with a reading of 60 degrees below zero, canceling Tower’s annual Icebox Days festival because it was too cold. An ice and snow event was winding down in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: A deadly tornado event occurred across Lake and Volusia counties in Florida during the early morning. A discontinuous swath of damage was observed from the town of Lady Lake (Lake County) to New Smyrna Beach (Volusia County), a distance of more than 70 miles. A total of 21 fatalities occurred in Lake County.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.