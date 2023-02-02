Walker County students take part in National Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Each year, students throughout the U.S. spend a part of their day in workplaces during National Groundhog Job Shadow Day, typically observed on Feb. 2. But some Alabama students got an early start on Jan. 27 by taking part in the Walker County Chamber of Commerce Job Shadow Day.

More than 340 students from the Jasper City School District, Walker County Schools and Sumiton Christian School joined in the initiative designed to help them with career planning.

The 11th graders enjoyed an opportunity to explore the “world of work” at businesses and industries throughout the county.

Alabama Power was among the companies that students could select for job shadowing. The students visited Alabama Power’s Smith Lake Dam and Miller Steam Plant to learn more about the company and career opportunities.

At Plant Miller, students with an interest in electrical engineering and welding saw firsthand how Alabama Power employees safely, reliably and efficiently operate the state’s largest electric generating facility.

“It’s a real treat for us as employees to be able to share what we do in our day with students,” said Plant Miller Manager Chris Miller. “I hope these students continue to pursue their journey to become craftsmen and engineers. They will use their minds and hands to build the future of our state and country for generations to come.”

At Smith Lake Dam, students whose interests range from engineering to aquatic biology saw the inner workings of a hydroelectric generating facility, which provides low-cost, emission-free energy to Alabama Power customers.

“It’s great to see the students in our community showing this level of interest in their future careers,” said Mitzi Jones, Alabama Power Western Division Community Relations manager. “We truly hope this experience will motivate them even further as they make the connection between what they learn in class and the real world.”

The goal of National Groundhog Job Shadow Day is to provide 1 million young people with job shadowing experiences. Walker County students have participated in Job Shadow Day since 1998 and the initiative has grown each year, thanks to the combined efforts of schools and the business community.

“Groundhog Job Shadow Day demonstrates the connection between academics and careers, exciting students to learn by making their classwork more relevant as well as introducing them to the requirements of professions and industries to help them prepare to join the workforce,” said Linda Lewis, president of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Craig, an automotive instructor at the Walker County Center of Technology, part of the Walker County Schools system, noted the importance of companies coordinating with schools to help meet the demand for skilled workers.

“The first step for any company to fill their workforce needs is to partner with high school career tech programs,” Craig said. “A student’s potential to fill a vacancy does not begin after college. It begins in high school, where they can be introduced to industry requirements as they are learning a skill set that will meet the needs of our growing infrastructure.”

To learn more about career opportunities at Alabama Power, click here.