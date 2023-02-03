These empanadas and street tacos are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Jose Guevara is from El Salvador and has worked in a number of Mexican restaurants. So when it came time to open up a place of his own, he knew how to make it stand out from the rest.

La Zona Rosa Hillwood Mexican Café in Montgomery offers a combination of Mexican and Salvadoran cuisines. It’s a blending of flavors that works well and has attracted a following for nearly 18 years.

It’s fitting that the Alabama Tourism Department chose two La Zona Rosa dishes for its 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list. Street tacos, which are usually associated with Mexican cuisine, and empanadas, which are usually associated with El Salvador and Latin American cuisines, are two culinary treats that are hard to beat.

Empanadas and Street Tacos at La Zona Rosa are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.