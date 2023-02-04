Scott Martin: Dry weekend for Alabama with warming temperatures

Saturday starts off with bright, mainly sunny skies, but clouds will start to increase during the afternoon and evening. The good news is that there will be no rain with these clouds. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Again, we will not have to worry about any rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

THE WORK WEEK: Temperatures continue to rise Monday with a ridge set up over the Southeast. Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

A system begins to develop off to our west on Tuesday, and moisture will begin to be pulled up from the Gulf of Mexico. For now, we look to stay dry during the daylight and evening, but a stray shower or two may be possible overnight. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

A surface low over northeastern Arkansas Wednesday afternoon will increase rain and thunderstorm chances during the day, with the heavier activity moving in during the evening and late night. With weak instability possible and decent shear in place, we may see a few strong storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

The system will continue to move through and eventually out of Alabama by late Thursday afternoon, which will keep rain and some thunder likely for the eastern half of the state, while chances diminish for the western half. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

On Friday a very deep trough will be moving in our direction. That will bring a clipper-type system into Alabama late in the day. Showers will be possible mainly for the northern two-thirds of the state while much colder air begins to move in. Daytime highs will likely occur in the morning, reaching the lower 60s to the lower 70s, but dropping into the upper 30s to the mid 60s from northwest to southeast by midafternoon. Moisture will move out late, but a few flurries may be possible over the Tennessee Valley after dark. No travel issues are expected at this time.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: Pinson was deluged by 7.15 inches of rain, setting an all-time record rainfall over 24 hours for the city.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.