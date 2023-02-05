Yea Alabama unveiled as official University of Alabama NIL entity
Yea Alabama, the official name, image and likeness (NIL) entity of the University of Alabama, will serve as the gateway to link fans, donors and businesses with Crimson Tide student-athletes to facilitate NIL opportunities, university officials announced Thursday.
“Yea Alabama’s approach is both cutting edge and sustainable in an ever-changing NIL environment,” said Greg Byrne, UA’s director of athletics. “Having one platform that allows supporters, subscribers and businesses a place to engage is so beneficial. This is another way for every Bama fan to get behind our student-athletes, and we fully support Yea Alabama.”
Yea Alabama is structured in a three-prong approach to satisfy various options of connecting:
- The Fans: Monthly subscribers who select a specific level of support in exchange for exclusive content throughout the year.
- The Legends: Individuals who want to make tax-deductible contributions to the Walk of Champions nonprofit.
- The Sponsors: Brands looking for endorsement opportunities with student-athletes at the University of Alabama.
“I have always believed that our players should have the chance to benefit from their name, image and likeness,” said Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. “Yea Alabama is an exciting new resource to help Crimson Tide student-athletes create value for themselves through a variety of NIL opportunities. The Alabama brand is one of the most powerful in sports, and our partnership with Yea Alabama provides exposure for our athletes that is unmatched in college athletics.”
Subscribers can choose from four levels, which all have the option to be paid monthly or annually. In addition to exclusive content and access to events, subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise available only to those with a subscription. As part of Yea Alabama’s launch, a limited-edition T-shirt is available for $25. For more information, visit www.yea-alabama.com.