2023 Severe Weather Awareness Week: Severe thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are the most frequent and, therefore, the most common severe weather threat in Alabama. (Getty Images)

Thunderstorms are a common occurrence in Alabama any time of the day, month or year. There are about 2,000 thunderstorms in progress around the world at any given moment. However, less than 1% of these thunderstorms are classified as “severe.” Severe thunderstorms are defined as thunderstorms that produce 1-inch hail or larger and/or wind gusts of 58 mph or greater. Hail 1 inch in diameter is roughly the size of a quarter.

All thunderstorms generate potentially deadly lightning. However, lightning in a thunderstorm does not mean that the thunderstorm is severe. A small percentage of severe thunderstorms produce tornadoes with little or no lightning at all.

Across the region, severe thunderstorms typically occur during the late afternoon and evening but can develop at any time. While severe thunderstorms can occur any month of the year, the peak severe weather season is during March, April and May. Alabama has a secondary severe weather season in the fall that typically runs from November through December.

Severe thunderstorm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in and around the watch area should keep an eye to the sky and listen to their National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration All-Hazards Weather Radio or tune to local broadcast media for further weather information. Typically, a watch lasts about six hours and covers a relatively large area. Simply put, it means “be alert.”

Severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning means either a severe thunderstorm is occurring, is detected by National Weather Service doppler radar or a reliable report has been received. People in the warning area should take immediate action to protect their lives, the lives of others and their property.

Tornadoes can and occasionally do accompany severe thunderstorms. Treat this warning the same as you would a tornado warning by taking the proper safety precautions.

A warning is issued for smaller, more specific locations than a watch and generally lasts for less than one hour. Simply put, it means “take action.”

Severe thunderstorm safety rules

Thunderstorms typically do not last very long and will most often pass by your location in less than one hour.

The best defense against thunderstorms is to stay inside a sturdy, substantial building that can protect you from lightning, hail, damaging wind, heavy rain and tornadoes.

If caught outside, try to find shelter immediately.

Once in a shelter, stay away from windows and avoid electrical equipment.

Be sure to secure loose objects outside, as these objects frequently become dangerous flying debris in high winds.

Information and graphics courtesy of the National Weather Service.

