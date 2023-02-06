Former Alabama, NFL star DeMeco Ryans introduced as head coach of Houston Texans
Bessemer native DeMeco Ryans was introduced as head coach of the Houston Texans Feb. 2, becoming the second man from Birmingham to lead an NFL team.
“Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town,” Ryans said in a news release from the Texans. “I have been around the game of football my entire life and I’ve always had a natural ability to lead others. I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as both a player and coach. We’re going to build a program filled with players who have a special work ethic and relentless mindset. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build a winner and I can’t wait to get to work.”
Harry Gilmer coached the Detroit Lions in 1965 and 1966, the first of now seven Alabama players to head an NFL team but the only one before Ryans from Birmingham. Gilmer died in 2016.
Ryans is the first Black person from Alabama to become an NFL head coach. He is one of four Black head coaches among the 32 NFL teams. Ryans will be looking to become the first former Crimson Tide player to compile a winning record as an NFL head coach.
Ryans played linebacker at the University of Alabama from 2002 to 2005. As a senior, he was a unanimous All-American selection, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2005. He was named Defensive MVP of the 2006 Cotton Bowl and was selected as the 2005 Lott Trophy recipient for his combination of athletic excellence and off-field achievements.
“For so many reasons, DeMeco is everything we are looking for in a leader and coach for our organization,” said Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair. “He has a proven track record for developing high-quality players and constantly innovated his defensive scheme over the last six seasons in San Francisco. We started this process with the goal of finding someone our fans and city can be proud of and we’ve done just that.”
In his first season as defensive coordinator in 2021, the 49ers defense allowed 310 total yards per game, ranking third in the NFL. San Francisco surrendered the sixth-fewest passing yards per game (206.5). The 49ers saw eight different players record an interception on the season, while forcing 22 fumbles on defense, the most in the NFL and the most in a single season by the 49ers since 1994.
In his second season as defensive coordinator, the 49ers defense ranked first in total defense (300.6 yards per game), total points allowed (277) and points allowed per game (16.3) in the 2022 regular season. San Francisco’s defense allowed just 37 red zone trips, the fewest in the league. The 49ers limited explosive plays, allowing the fewest plays of 10-or-more yards (168), while holding opponents to the fourth-fewest yards per play overall (4.98 yards).
“DeMeco is a proven coach with a track record of success who has an innate ability to lead people,” Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said in the news release. “He is progressive in his vision, a great communicator, a connector and somebody that values collaboration. We are working to build a sustainable program that has long-term success and DeMeco is the coach we feel is the best fit to help us achieve our goals.”
Ryans graduated from Jess Lanier High School in Bessemer, where he had 135 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in his senior season. Considered a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, he was listed as the No. 39 inside linebacker prospect in the nation from the class of 2002.
Originally drafted 33rd overall in the 2006 NFL Draft, Ryans played for Houston (2006-11) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-15). He was a team captain during the Texans’ 2011 season, for a squad that claimed the franchise’s first AFC South title and playoff berth. Ryans holds the Texans record for the most tackles by a rookie (156) and is the second-leading tackler in franchise history (636).
During his 10-year playing career, Ryans was named The Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Football Writers of America Rookie of the Year in 2006, first-team All-Pro in 2007 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009. He appeared in 140 career games (139 starts) and registered 970 tackles, 46 passes defensed, 13.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.
Ryans joins the list of previous Alabama players who became NFL head coaches: Freddie Kitchens of Gadsden, Bart Starr of Montgomery, Richard Williamson of Fort Deposit, Ray Perkins, Mike Riley and Gilmer. All but Kitchens and Riley are deceased.
Gilmer is in the College Football Hall of Fame but had a 10-16-2 record as coach of the Detroit Lions. Perkins coached the New York Giants 1979-1982 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1987-1990, compiling a 42-75 record. Starr is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but had a 53-77-3 record in nine years leading the Green Bay Packers. Williamson took over after Perkins was fired and coached the Tampa Bay Bucs 1990-1991 to a combined 4-15 record. Kitchens coached the Cleveland Browns in 2019, being fired after a 6-10 season. Riley is currently coach of the USFL New Jersey Generals but led the NFL’s San Diego Chargers 1999-2001, compiling a 14-34 record.