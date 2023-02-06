James Spann: Nice warm-up for Alabama today; rain returns Wednesday night

James Spann forecasts warming weather for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

WARMING TREND CONTINUES: After a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, we rise into the 60s and 70s across Alabama today with a good supply of sunshine. Dry, mild weather continues Tuesday with a partly sunny sky.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase Wednesday. The day will be mild, with most of the state in the 70s by afternoon. Rain returns to the state Wednesday night into Thursday; the Storm Prediction Center has defined a low-end marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for much of the state in its outlook that runs through 6 a.m. Thursday.

At the moment it looks like the main batch of rain and storms will arrive after midnight, with very little surface-based instability. This should keep the severe weather threat rather low. Still, a few thunderstorms could produce gusty winds, and a brief, isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out. Most of the rain will shift into east and south Alabama by Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be cloudy and cooler as an upper trough moves through. A few patches of light rain or sprinkles can’t be ruled out with highs in the 50s. Parts of the Tennessee Valley might even see a few snow flurries Friday night, but there won’t be any impact or accumulation. The weekend will be dry with sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be in the 40s over the northern third of Alabama Saturday, with 50s to the south. Highs Sunday will be mostly in the 50s after a subfreezing start to the day.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry Monday and Tuesday; rain returns Wednesday. Temperatures rebound with highs in the 60s and 70s on most days.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: The “Super Tuesday” tornado outbreak was winding down before dawn. Seven tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including two rated EF-4 in the Tennessee Valley.

One moved through parts of Lawrence and Morgan counties around 3:15 a.m.; it was down for 17 miles with estimated winds of 170 mph. Four people were killed, including three from a single family. Twenty-three others were injured.

The other tornado tore through Jackson County around 5:30 a.m., with the most significant damage between Rosalie and Pisgah. One person, a 60-year-old woman, was killed at Pisgah. Twelve others were injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.