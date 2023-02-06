People of Alabama: David Golden of Morris

What did last year teach you?

“How much love is built into humans. My youngest son Brady, who has just turned 5 months old, has an older brother who has just loved him from Day One. Every morning, the first thing he does is crawls over to Brady and kisses and hugs him and puts his head up against him and cuddles. It’s a great example of unconditional love. Bowen doesn’t know anything about Brady and just immediately has a built-in love for him. It’s shown me just how incredible Lacey is. She could have her own book about what she’s accomplished in her life, so just showing me a side of her that’s just even more incredible. When you marry up like I did, having an example like her that, just day in and day out, does what needs to be done regardless of what mood she’s in, regardless of how she feels, and just never stops. She has this joy at all times that is also an example. She just buckles down and gets whatever done and finds the joy in it.” – David Golden, of Morris, with his wife, Lacey, and their youngest son, Brady

Brady has Down syndrome and attends The Bell Center in Birmingham. Nearly 300 students from Bryan Elementary in Morris will run in his honor next weekend at Mercedes Marathon’s Kids Marathon. That means a lot to the Goldens.

“It gives me a lot of hope for the future. It’s easy to get told at every turn all the bad news in the world and everything that’s going wrong and all the most terrible things that people do, but it’s times like these where we see that, not only is the world not that bad, but there is a bright future ahead of us and there still is a lot of love out there. Just look around you.”

Bryan Elementary PE teacher Rebecca Recke introduces the Golden family to students who will run in honor of Brady Golden at the Mercedes Marathon Kids Marathon. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama) Bryan Elementary students who will run in honor of Brady Golden at the Mercedes Marathon Kids Marathon hold up the picture of him they will wear that day. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama) Bryan Elementary students will run in honor of Brady Golden at the Mercedes Marathon Kids Marathon. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama News Center partnership.