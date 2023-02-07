Former Alabama, Auburn football players join forces to help veterans at One Yard at a Time Gala
James Miller said times have changed since he returned from his tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967.
“We’re getting a whole lot more respect than we got back then,” the former Marine said. “When we got back in 1967, no one knew you were back home. Nobody said anything. You were just here.
“But now, the last 10 years we’ve been getting a lot of respect and people saying, ‘Thank you for your service,’” Miller said. “We got to go on a trip to Washington, D.C., and different places like that because of our service.”
Dozens of veterans were given a hearty “Thank you for your service” Friday night at the fourth annual One Yard at a Time Gala of the Lettermen of the USA (LotUSA).
The event, held at The Club in Birmingham and hosted by former Alabama and Auburn football lettermen, is a fundraiser for former members of the armed forces. Lettermen of the USA also provides assistance to former collegiate athletes who are in need.
“We raise money for veterans. We just happen to be former collegiate athletes,” LotUSA founder Darryl Fuhrman said, acknowledging that their status as former college athletes – and football players in particular – makes it easier for them to accomplish their goal in Birmingham, the “Football Capital of the South.”
“That is now over 11 years of taking care of veterans,” he said. “We’ve gone from being a motivational-type organization to an organization that is actually in the trenches and actually helps the homeless veteran and gets them what they need.”
2023 One Yard at a Time Gala runs up the score to help veterans from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.
During the past four years, LotUSA has launched several initiatives to support veterans, including Interiors for Heroes, Utilities for Heroes, Food for Heroes and Rent for Heroes.
“There are a lot of things that are happening now with this organization that I think are really special,” he said, noting that the group is now directly “impacting the veteran and his family and their lives.”
Susan Cormany is program coordinator for Interiors for Heroes, which furnishes homes that have been provided to formerly homeless veterans.
“They have worked through their program at the Salvation Army either in Birmingham or Tuscaloosa,” she said of the veterans. “Once they get set up with their apartment, we come in and furnish it head-to-toe and make it beautiful. Just amazing, magazine-worthy.
“It really is beautiful, and it’s furnished through donations of very nice-quality items through the Birmingham community,” Cormany said. “A lot of folks around Birmingham and Vestavia, Homewood, Hoover have given us things.”
Fuhrman said there is a perfect parallel between service men and women who battle in the trenches and football players, especially linemen, who compete in the trenches.
“It’s a perfect match with what we do,” he said. “What we’ve done that no organization to my knowledge has done, not only just in the state of Alabama but in the nation, is we’ve married college athletics with the military. That makes us and separates us from any organizations out there. A unique spot, if you will.”
Patrons at Friday’s event purchased tables to be part of the festivities, which included silent and live auctions.
Ben Tamburello, a former Shades Valley High, Auburn University and Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman, was this year’s athletic honoree. Maj. Gen. David P. Burford, deputy commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs of the United States Special Operations Command, was the military honoree.
Trussville’s Ed Smith and wife, Deena, attended the gala for the first time. He is a Vietnam-era veteran, following his World War II veteran father and World War I veteran grandfather.
“I got invited last year but I had a knee replaced twice,” the 72-year-old said. “We bought a table and here we are. It looks like a great event.”