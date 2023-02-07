James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama late Wednesday night, Thursday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JUST LIKE SPRING: Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s across Alabama this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are over south Mississippi, but our state is dry. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 50s.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase across the state Wednesday and the weather stays mild, with highs mostly in the 70s. While a few widely scattered showers can’t be ruled out, the main batch of rain will move into the state late Wednesday night, generally after midnight. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for the western half of the state in the outlook that is valid through 6 a.m. Thursday. After 6 a.m. much of southeast Alabama is in a marginal risk.

A line of strong thunderstorms will be near the Mississippi border around midnight Wednesday night; at that point they will be capable of producing strong, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out (but isn’t likely). The storms should weaken after midnight as they move into Alabama with no surface-based instability available. There will be very little thunder for most of the state.

During the day Thursday rain will slowly taper off for areas north and west of Birmingham, but wet weather will continue into the afternoon for the rest of the state. A few strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon across southeast Alabama, with gusty winds the main threat. Temperatures will likely hold in the 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds; rain could be confined to the far southern counties of the state. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s. An upper trough will bring a chance of some light rain or drizzle to the state Friday night into Saturday morning, but precipitation will be very light.

A few flurries are possible over the northern third of the state, but no accumulation or impact is expected. The sky becomes partly sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will feature sunshine in full supply with highs mostly in the 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1904: A small fire in the business district of Baltimore, Maryland, became wind-whipped into an uncontrollable conflagration that engulfed a large portion of the city by evening.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: Six short-lived tornadoes touched down across central Alabama during the early morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.