Lofton named Alabama Power Service Organization president for 2023

Amanda Lofton, a contractor support specialist at Alabama Power’s Plant Barry, has been named the 2023 president of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) board of directors.

APSO is comprised of nine chapters statewide. The nonprofit community-support organization boasts more than 5,000 volunteers who are employees of Alabama Power, Southern Nuclear and Southern Company employees living in Alabama, and their family members. APSO members provide a helping hand to a host of nonprofits, schools and community groups, supporting education, diversity and inclusion, community development, environmental stewardship, arts and culture, as well as families and seniors in need.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the 2023 state board president,” Lofton said. “It is a privilege to be part of this outstanding organization. I look forward to learning more about the administration of APSO as well as supporting and exploring new ways to give back to our communities.”

Lofton said she plans to focus on expanding communications about the organization, growing APSO membership, and identifying and adopting technologies to support the organization’s mission and its volunteers.

“The ability for employees to build relationships with nonprofits and engage in the community is a great opportunity for us to make a difference across Alabama,” said Lofton, who is eager to get younger employees involved in the organization.

Lofton began her Alabama Power career at Plant Barry in Mobile County in 2010 as an administrative support specialist. She was promoted to Power Generation analyst in 2014 before taking her current position in 2021. She has been an APSO member since joining the company and most recently has served on the Plant Barry APSO Chapter board as its communications lead. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of South Alabama, and a master’s degree in Human Resources from Troy University.

To learn more about the Alabama Power Service Organization, click here.