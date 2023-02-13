Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund works with partners to help those in need this winter

As a memorable winter continues its grip on the state, the Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund (ABC Trust) is continuing its more than 30-year legacy of helping support Alabama families who need help paying energy bills.

Created by Alabama Power in 1992, the ABC Trust partners with community action agencies, nonprofits and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), using non-ratepayer dollars, to support the energy needs of low-income families in 60 counties in central and south Alabama. The trust also works with nonprofits and community organizations to support weatherization projects and other basic human needs.

“ABC Trust Funding has made a tremendous impact on the lives of people across the state,” said Kris Rowe, executive director of the Community Action Association of Alabama. “These communities represent the hardest hit with the devastation of COVID and rising inflation. Without these resources, the effects could take a lifetime to repair.”

In addition to the lingering economic effects of the pandemic on low-income families, and reduced buying power because of inflation, winter roared into Alabama in late December with frigid temperatures that affected much of the nation and caused a surge in energy demand. The historic event forced some utilities to ask customers to reduce their energy usage and resulted in rolling blackouts in some areas. Alabama Power was able to meet the needs of its customers without any voluntary or forced cutbacks in service.

With residential heating systems and electric space heaters going full blast, some Alabama residents are feeling the pinch as December and January energy bills have hit their mailboxes.

Among the ABC Trust focus areas is to provide emergency assistance for families struggling to pay the cost of energy. Since its founding, the trust has distributed more than $34 million in emergency energy assistance to lower-income families through its Community Action Agency and nonprofit partners.

“Without the help of our funding partners, we couldn’t reach so many of our most vulnerable population with energy assistance,” said the ABC Trust’s Tanganyika Grayson.

Over the years the ABC Trust has added additional programs to help meet the needs of Alabama families. For example, today the trust can provide other types of emergency support, including rental assistance and help with food insecurity.

Another initiative of the trust is the Home Forward program. It offers grants for energy system upgrades and energy-related weatherization improvements for low-income households. Eligibility is determined through the trust’s Community Action Agency partners.

Through the Home Forward program, families not only receive valuable energy-efficiency improvements to their homes, they also benefit from the resulting energy savings, which can reduce their energy bills over the long run.

Another recent addition to the trust’s spectrum of assistance is the ABC Trust Community Grant program. It provides modest grants to nonprofits to support their health and human services programs, and for energy assistance programs for Alabama households with incomes that are at 200% of the federal poverty line or below. Community Grants are also available to support Alabama nonprofits addressing human needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Low-income families who need assistance with winter energy bills should contact the Community Action Agency in their area. Click here for a list of Community Action Agencies across the state.

For more information about the Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund and its programs, please visit powerofgood.com and click on “ABC Trust.”

In addition to the programs of the ABC Trust and its partners, Alabama Power customers can find information about other payment assistance programs here. Customers can also find a variety of simple tips to reduce their energy use this winter while still staying comfortable here.