James Spann: Nice Valentine’s Day for Alabama before showers, storms return

James Spann forecasts mild weather for Alabama in advance of possible severe storms Thursday from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

SPRING-LIKE DAY AHEAD: With a mix of sun and clouds, we project a high close to 70 degrees this afternoon for a nice taste of spring. Birmingham’s average high for Feb. 14 is 59. Clouds will increase tonight, and south winds will increase to 10-20 mph, with higher gusts overnight. A wind advisory is in effect for the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama. A few showers are possible after midnight.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with a high between 70 and 73 degrees. A few showers are possible, maybe even a thunderstorm in spots during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has most of Alabama in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms Thursday.

The primary threat of strong to severe storms will come during the afternoon and evening, and over the western two-thirds of the state. Based on forecast instability and wind profiles, thunderstorms will be capable of producing hail, strong winds and a few isolated tornadoes. The day will be breezy with a high in the low to mid 70s.

Having this type of threat is common this time of the year; Alabama’s tornado season runs from November through May. Simply have a reliable way of hearing warnings if they are needed and have a good plan of action in the event you fall into a tornado warning polygon.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will feature a clearing sky as a much colder air mass moves into the state. Temperatures will hold in the 40s over the northern counties, with 50s to the south. We start the weekend with 20s early Saturday morning, followed by a high in the 50s with a sunny sky. Sunday will be another sunny day with highs in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend continues; we rise into the low to mid 70s during the first half of the week. A few showers are possible across south Alabama by Tuesday, and there will be a chance of rain statewide Wednesday, possibly into part of the day Thursday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1895: The most significant snowfall in the history of Houston, Texas, occurred on Feb. 14-15. The area saw 20 inches of snow.

ON THIS DATE IN 1958: Snow lovers got a special gift as the heaviest snowfall since 1948 blanketed Birmingham with more than 2 inches. Roads in the Magic City quickly became snow-packed and impassable. Roads between Birmingham and Atlanta were especially dangerous. The northwest corner of Alabama was blanketed with 3-6 inches. Six to 8 inches fell in Decatur. At the Birmingham Municipal Airport, a Delta Airlines DC-7 slid off the runway and buried itself nose-deep in slush and mud when the nosewheel broke. The 43 passengers were uninjured.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.