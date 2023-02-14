Sean of the South talks living in Alabama, his literary influence and more

Sean Dietrich has lived in Alabama for almost a year and he loves it.

Better known as “Sean of the South,” the writer, humorist, singer, musician and speaker has learned a few things about being an Alabamian.

Alabama News Center caught up with him at the Economic Development Association of Alabama 2023 Winter Conference, where he was a guest speaker. He talks about his primary literary influence, his love of his new home state and the need to preserve those things that we love about the South.

Dietrich will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on March 24.

Sean of the South talks about his new home state of Alabama, his main literary influence and preserving our Southernness from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.