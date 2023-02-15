James Spann: Severe storms likely for Alabama Thursday

RADAR CHECK: It is a mostly cloudy and mild February day across Alabama; a few widely scattered showers are on radar at midafternoon, but nothing heavy or widespread. Scattered showers remain possible through tonight; the severe weather threat overnight will remain west of Alabama.

ACTIVE DAY THURSDAY: The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for areas west of a line from Scottsboro to Pell City to Selma to Grove Hill. The rest of the state is in a slight risk (level 2).

Here are the key messages:

The window for strong to severe thunderstorms will open up around noon for the northwest corner of the state, with the risk spreading to the southeast during the afternoon and evening. The event will wind down a little after midnight for southeast Alabama.

Thunderstorms across Alabama will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. The higher tornado probabilities are across much of west Alabama, where the SPC has defined a hatched area, meaning a strong tornado is possible (EF-2 or higher). The hatched area was expanded a bit in the late-morning SPC update.

Gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) will average 15-25 mph, with gusts at times to 30 mph ahead of the storms.

Rain amounts will be around 1 inch, with isolated heavier amounts. For now, flooding is not expected.

Have a reliable way of hearing severe weather warnings (never an outdoor siren). The baseline is a NOAA Weather Radio; every home and business needs one. Have Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled on your smartphone. Download the free ABC 33/40 Weather app.

Know the safe place in your home and business — a small room (hall, closet, bathroom) on the lowest floor, near the center, away from windows. In that safe place have helmets for everyone, as well as air horns and hard-soled shoes.

You can’t stay in a mobile home if you are in a tornado warning polygon. Know the nearest shelter or business that can be used as a shelter. Have transportation arranged.

You can be a hero. If you know of a friend or loved one in a tornado warning polygon, call or text them to be sure they know the danger.

Events like this are common in Alabama during our tornado season, which runs from November through May. There’s no need to be anxious; just be prepared and we will get through the day together just fine.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will feature a clearing sky as a much colder air mass moves into the state. Temperatures will hold in the 40s over the northern third of the state, with 50s to the south. We start the weekend with 20s early Saturday morning, followed by a high in the 50s with a sunny sky. Sunday will be another sunny day with highs in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend continues; we rise into the low to mid 70s during the first half of the week. A few showers are possible by Tuesday, and there will be some risk of rain statewide Wednesday, possibly into Thursday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1564: Galileo Galilei, who invented the telescope, the compass and the thermometer, was born.

