Bienville Costumes outfits Alabama Mardi Gras merrymakers

A large part of Mardi Gras’ appeal in Mobile is the vibrant colors associated with the celebrations.

That is perhaps most present at the many parades held in and around the Port City this time of year. If you’ve ever marveled at the amazing, colorful costumes that krewes wear on those floats as they toss throws to the crowd, you have some appreciation of the work of Bienville Costumes.

Bienville Costumes in the oldest costumer in Mobile. It has been outfitting parade riders and revelers for 125 years. In that time, the company has had only six owners. Krissy Blake is the sixth.

Was Blake a lifelong seamstress vying for her chance to own the historic company? Not exactly.

“I’m actually a registered nurse by trade,” she said. “I was the director of the pediatric nursing department here in Mobile for 28 years.”

Like many in Mobile, Blake, who worked for USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, got to know Bienville Costumes as the member of a Mardi Gras krewe.

Blake was the costume chairman for a Mardi Gras riding group for 10 years. That led her to work closely with the previous Bienville Costumes designers on her krewe’s costumes every year. The previous owner was also a former nurse.

“When she was ready to retire, she called me and asked me if I wanted to buy it and I jumped on it,” Blake said.

Blake recently retired from nursing to focus full time on Bienville Costumes, though she does do some nursing work as needed. When administrators take vacation, Blake also fills in as a clinical administrator to maintain her license.

Going from a nurse to a costume designer was a challenge, particularly in learning to design and create costumes for men, Blake said. Also, Blake doesn’t sew, but she has a team of seamstresses who do. That allows Blake to focus on working with krewes in designing costumes and cutting fabrics in addition to the administrative and relationships parts of the job.

During the height of costume season, Blake has four people working in the shop and as many as 15 seamstresses sewing on contract.

Bienville Costumes will create 2,400 costumes for more than 30 riding associations and close to 60 non-riding associations this Mardi Gras season.

Bienville Costumes has contracts with the majority of the associations, so there is a good chance if you’ve been to a parade, you’ve seen its work.

And the work isn’t limited to the public Mardi Gras season.

“Many think that this is a quick business and that it happens overnight, but we are constantly working all year long,” Blake said. “I am currently right now working with my groups for the ‘24 season and even moving into the ’25 season with some of my groups that are having a very special anniversary in those years.”

Once a new krewe president is elected and selects a theme, work starts with Bienville Costumes on costume designs. Blake will also work hand-in-hand with float builders to ensure harmony in colors, theme and design. The same goes for ball directors and designers and other elements where costumes might come into play and the theme is carried throughout.

After measurements and cutting of fabric, Bienville Costumes can typically produce costumes for one float full of riders in one day.

“We try to work within their budget,” Blake said. “Each group has a budget of what they want to spend on their krewe.”

Float costumes are for krewe members and associate members. Higher-end costumes are for the marshals and they start at $500. Board costumes for men can also run high. Capes, feathers, sequins, headdresses and other touches add to the costs.

As for non-riding associations, Bienville Costumes works with the Mobile Carnival Association to produce costumers for the pages and children in the Mardi Gras court. Ball leaders, emblems, queens often end up getting the Bienville Costumes treatment.

“Oftentimes I have to coordinate with Ron Barrett who does the stages for all of the balls to make sure that the board’s color stage design – especially with the women – coordinates with what he is wanting to do so that it’s all cohesive,” Blake said.

Bienville Costumes doesn’t do ball gowns or the elaborate trains that kings and queens wear.

Ironically, parade and ball season is when things start to slow down for Bienville Costumes because much of the work is done. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t work to do.

Sometimes it can be hard to find some fabrics, so Blake actually spends these days trying to determine if there are any special fabrics that will be needed next year so she can pursue them in earnest.

Blake uses distributors in New York and Los Angeles to help her find the traditional satins and other fabrics but she is always on the lookout for more specialty fabrics.

It speaks to just how sewn into the fabric of Mobile Mardi Gras has become.

“Nothing compares to Mardi Gras in Mobile, Alabama,” Blake said.