Can’t Miss Alabama: Enjoy the sights and sounds of Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras events:

Fat Tuesday brings an abundance of parades and music celebrations:

Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘Dreamgirls’

Root for the young singing trio from Chicago at the center of “Dreamgirls” as they go from hopefuls to superstars. Full of the spirit of Motown, the story follows the Dreamettes through their stunning rise to fame. Egos are bruised, tempers flare and hearts are broken in the pursuit of stardom. With music inspired by groups like The Supremes, “Dreamgirls” is a love letter to American R&B music. Performances are underway through Sunday, Feb. 19, at Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre. Tickets start at $37 for ages 13 and older, and child seats start at $25 for ages 2 through 12. For groups of 10 or more, contact tpenton@redmountaintheatre.org.

‘Kwame Brathwaite: Black Is Beautiful’

The Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts and ArtPlay Community Education in Birmingham present “Kwame Brathwaite: Black Is Beautiful” through Saturday, March 25. Known as the “keeper of the images,” Brathwaite deployed his photography from the late 1950s throughout the 1960s as an agent of social change. Born in Brooklyn to a Caribbean American family and raised in the Bronx, Brathwaite traces his artistic and political sensibilities to his youth. The exhibition is organized by Aperture, New York and Kwame S. Brathwaite. It is curated by Kwame S. Brathwaite and Michael Famighetti. Learn more at alysstephens.org. Admission is free. The venue is at 1200 10th Ave. South.

Black History Month at Athens State University

Athens State welcomes soul singer Jonathan Blanchard for a Black History Month workshop and concert Thursday, Feb. 16. Blanchard is heavily influenced by Memphis artists who preceded him such as The Bar-Kays, Isaac Hayes and W.C. Handy. The workshop will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the concert following at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. The Alabama Center for the Arts is at 133 Second Ave. NE in Decatur.

American Village events

Feb. 18: Festival of Tulips. Due to a wet winter and warm start to the year, the festival is set to open two weeks earlier than last year’s event. American Village in Montevallo will be open seven days a week as long as the flowers are in bloom (weather permitting). Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Tulips are $2 each, bulb included, and can be purchased at the tulip field. The flowers last longer if left on the bulb until you get them home. Coca-Cola products, water and American Village merchandise will also be available for sale at the tulip field. Before your visit, check the website, Facebook or Instagram in the event of inclement weather and updated field conditions. Admission is $5 per person. Admission is free for veterans and children ages 4 and younger.

Feb. 20: President's Day. Family fun, music and birthday cake are all part of American Village's celebration of the 292nd birthday of George Washington. Visitors of the American Village on President's Day will enjoy a range of activities hosted by a staff of costumed historical interpreters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can share birthday cake with George Washington at noon. This year's celebration includes a patriotic music concert at 2 p.m., featuring the 18-member Cahaba Chamber Chorale and 89 students from the Ramsay High School Choral Department. Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for seniors and free to veterans, active military and children ages 4 and younger.

Dancing with the Stars

As seen on the ABC network, enjoy a live Dancing with the Stars performance Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. See the ballroom brought to life in the brand-new production featuring Dancing with the Stars pros, plus special guest stars. With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent and nonstop entertainment, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night full of the magic of the TV show.