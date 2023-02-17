Alabama Power’s Jarvis Davis is grand marshal of Mardi Gras parade 30 years after father

When Jarvis Davis heard he was going to be the 2023 grand marshal of the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association’s Mammoth Parade, it was a very special moment for him.

“When I first heard the news, of course I was very happy about it,” Davis said. “It meant a lot to me because my father actually was the grand marshal 30 years ago.”

Additionally, this year marks the 85th anniversary of MAMGA, so Davis has a crucial role at a significant time.

“It seems like everything came together at the right time,” Davis said.

MAMGA was founded in 1938 and has approximately 150 members. It is one of the krewes that consists mostly of Black members.

“It’s one of the great organizations – you’ve got a lot of them in Mobile,” Davis said. “This is one of the great organizations that stands out.”

Davis said he loves what the krewes provide to members.

“It’s all about camaraderie and friendship,” he said. “A lot of it is tradition and legacy.”

That legacy includes his father, Michael Davis.

“You have so many kings and queens that have represented this organization and I just happen to help continue that legacy being the grand marshal for this year,” Davis said.

Davis has been co-chair of the MAMGA ball for several years and has been a member for two decades. That, coupled with his father’s connection to the organization and Jarvis’ own community service, helped to make the son a seemingly easy choice for grand marshal this year.

The Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association Mammoth Parade is one of the most anticipated of the year.

He plans to have special medallions made to commemorate the occasion for himself and for his children.

Davis, who works at Alabama Power’s Plant Barry as an environmental planner, said his calendar is full starting in February.

There are luncheons, other organization’s balls and meetings leading up to Fat Tuesday or “Mardi Gras” on Feb. 21, the day of the MAMGA Mammoth Parade.

It’s the kind of busy that Davis enjoys.

“It’s part of tradition,” he said. “You kind of know that right after Christmas you’ve got another tradition coming, which is Mardi Gras for Mobile.”