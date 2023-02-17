James Spann: Cold night ahead for Alabama; warming trend this weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COLD: As advertised, temperatures are much colder across Alabama this afternoon. In fact, a few spots are holding in the 30s over the northern third of the state with lingering clouds and a gusty north wind. Those clouds will dissipate this evening, and tonight will be clear and cold, with temperatures dropping into the 20s by daybreak Saturday.

The weekend will feature sunny days, clear nights and a warming trend. Expect a high between 55 and 65 degrees Saturday, followed by 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like the warmest week so far this year, with potential for highs exceeding 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. In terms of rain chances, forecast confidence is very low with model inconsistency and differences. We will mention a chance of showers Tuesday, and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday or Wednesday night. It’s way too early to know whether severe storms will be an issue; the forecast will be better in coming days.

RAIN TOTALS: Most of Alabama got a thorough soaking Thursday and Thursday night. These are 24-hour rain totals:

Cullman — 3.87 inches

Chelsea — 3.86

Good Hope — 3.8

Calera — 3.46

Randolph — 3.34

Anniston — 2.58

Cropwell — 2.39

Alexandria — 2.36

Scottsboro — 2.16

Ethelsville — 2.1

Heflin — 2.04

Sylacauga — 2.03

Oxmoor Valley — 1.93

Crestwood — 1.79

Coker — 1.74

Bessemer — 1.74

Fultondale — 1.65

Muscle Shoals — 1.28

Huntsville — 1.04

Montgomery — 0.31

Mobile — 0.27

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: An EF-3 tornado tore through Prattville and Millbrook, injuring more than 50 people. The tornado was down for 14 miles; an estimated 200 residential homes and 40 businesses were damaged or destroyed. Eleven other tornadoes touched down across central and south Alabama that day.

ON THIS DATE IN 2022: Three tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including an EF-1 that moved from near Lake Purdy to just south and east of Leeds.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.