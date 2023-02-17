This Chicken Parmesan is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The Patriots Grill outside Maxell Air Force Base in Montgomery is decorated with salutes to the military in a casual setting.

It’s a décor fitting for the delicious meat-and-three menu at lunch. Maybe not as much for the amazing Italian dinner specials served in the evening. But for owner and chef Glen Tarantino, the focus is always on the food.

While the dinner menu changes frequently, you really can’t go wrong with any of the choices. If you’re fortunate enough to be there when the Chicken Parmesan is on the menu, well, you’re in for a special treat.

A perfectly flattened and breaded chicken cutlet is covered with house-made marinara sauce, served on a bed of pasta and topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano and mozzarella cheeses.

It’s earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.

The Chicken Parmesan at The Patriots Grill is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.