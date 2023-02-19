HudsonAlpha launches new public education program, HudsonAlpha U

HudsonAlpha U is the new name and brand of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology’s popular public education programs and resources.

“HudsonAlpha U Nights” are a series of evening events designed for a public audience. The events, beginning Feb. 28, are free and open to the public, although preregistration is required (registration for the first event is closed). Events will be hosted by Kelly East, the Institute’s vice president for Educational Outreach, and will be held on the HudsonAlpha campus in Huntsville.

“We’re thrilled to bring these events to the community,” East said. “One of our goals is to make our public education programs more accessible and continue to reach out to more people interested in learning more about the power of genomics. We want to help people understand genomics in an engaging way and bring new discoveries and biotechnology applications to life through in-person events and online resources.”

HudsonAlpha U helps fulfill one of the not-for-profit’s mission areas, which is to help develop a more genomically literate community.

HudsonAlpha’s public education program was launched by Neil Lamb in 2008 as Biotech 101 and 201. East was selected as the new vice president for Educational Outreach when Lamb was named the Institute president in July 2022.

For more information about HudsonAlpha U, and all of the planned 2023 events, visit https://www.hudsonalpha.org/u.