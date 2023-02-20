5 things to check out in Mobile, Alabama during Mardi Gras
Traveling to the birthplace of Mardi Gras?
We’ve compiled a bucket list of places to go and things to do in the Port City.
- Learn about the rich history and traditions of Mardi Gras at the Mobile Carnival Museum.
- Visit Toomey’s Mardi Gras for all the colorful beads, decorations and toys you may need.
- Go on a king cake food tour and stop by some of our favorite businesses: Pollman’s Bake Shop, Dropout Bakery & Company, and Guncles Gluten Free.
- Choose from the Floats and Food Tour or the Mardi Gras Beads and Brews Trolley Tour with Bienville Bites Food Tour.
- Take a walk through the History of Mobile with Secret History Tours.
