Published On: 02.20.23 | 

By: Allanah Taylor

5 things to check out in Mobile, Alabama during Mardi Gras

5MardiGrasFeature

Food, tours, museums and more go great with Mardi Gras in Mobile. (contributed and Alabama News Center file)

Traveling to the birthplace of Mardi Gras?

We’ve compiled a bucket list of places to go and things to do in the Port City.

  1. Learn about the rich history and traditions of Mardi Gras at the Mobile Carnival Museum.
  2. Visit Toomey’s Mardi Gras for all the colorful beads, decorations and toys you may need.
  3. Go on a king cake food tour and stop by some of our favorite businesses: Pollman’s Bake Shop, Dropout Bakery & Company, and Guncles Gluten Free.
  4. Choose from the Floats and Food Tour or the Mardi Gras Beads and Brews Trolley Tour with Bienville Bites Food Tour.
  5. Take a walk through the History of Mobile with Secret History Tours.

RELATED: Carnival couture: Alabama seamstress works all year to bring Mardi Gras to life

RELATED: Dobash Cake at Pollman’s Bake Shop among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

RELATED: Secret History Tours offer a special glimpse into Mobile history and culture

More on this topic