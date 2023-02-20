James Spann: Warmest week so far this year ahead for Alabama

James Spann forecasts near-record warmth for Alabama this week from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

WARMING TREND CONTINUES: Get ready for a very nice preview of spring this week as we experience the warmest weather so far in 2023. Look for highs in the 70s today and Tuesday; we will be close to 80 Wednesday, followed by low 80s Thursday.

These are the record highs for Birmingham:

Feb. 22 (Wednesday) — 81, set in 1897 and 2018

Feb. 23 (Thursday) — 83, set in 2018 (also this is the warmest February temperature on record)

Other record highs across Alabama for Thursday (Feb. 23):

Montgomery — 85 (2019)

Anniston — 84 (1996)

Tuscaloosa — 84 (1996)

Huntsville — 83 (1996)

Mobile — 82 (2022)

Today will be dry with mid- and high-level clouds; then we will bring in a chance of scattered showers over the northern half of the state tonight and Tuesday. Much of the day Wednesday will be dry and breezy, followed by another chance of scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday. There could be a rumble of thunder this week, but no severe storms are expected, and most of south Alabama will stay dry as it is close to the strong upper high over the Gulf of Mexico.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be a bit cooler, with highs between 58 and 68 degrees. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out over the northern counties Friday as the surface front stalls out.

Over the weekend, showers will be possible across the northern half of Alabama with a mostly cloudy sky; highs will be generally in the 70s. For now, we aren’t expecting the rain to be especially widespread or heavy.

NEXT WEEK: A weather system could bring some potential for strong, possibly severe thunderstorms to Alabama by Monday night and Tuesday. Drier, cooler air follows for midweek.

ON THIS DATE IN 1912: A strong area of low pressure produced snow in Amarillo and high winds to Austin, Texas. In the warm sector of the low, severe storms developed and produced an estimated F3 tornado in Shreveport, Louisiana. The tornado killed nine people and injured 50 others. It passed near Centenary College, where windows and the grandstand at the ballpark were damaged.

ON THIS DATE IN 1939: A possible F2 tornado moved northeast at New Harmony near Cragford in Clay County. A man was killed in his in-laws’ home. Nine others in the home were injured.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.