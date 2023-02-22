Hyundai Alabama launches production of electrified Genesis GV70 SUV

Hyundai marked a major milestone at its Alabama plant on Feb. 21, as company officials, employees and community leaders celebrated the launch of the first Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV.

It’s the first model from Hyundai’s luxury division to be assembled in the U.S. and the first to be assembled outside of South Korea. It also marks a significant new era for the Montgomery plant.

“Hyundai Motor Group has set a clear direction for the organization’s future mobility solutions that includes innovative designs propelled by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells,” said Ernie Kim, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

“HMMA is evolving to support this strategic direction and will continue to be a driver of economic prosperity in Alabama, Montgomery and the surrounding communities.”

Hyundai’s Alabama workforce has proven its expertise in building world-class vehicles, which is why Genesis Motor Co. brought the Electrified GV70 production to Montgomery, Kim said.

“Today, the Genesis brand is turning heads in the luxury vehicle marketplace, thanks to amazing designs and leading safety and technology features across the entire vehicle lineup.”

‘Next-generation technology’

Last year, HMMA announced plans to begin EV production in Montgomery, supported by a $300 million investment that is creating 200 jobs. Also last year, the plant launched production of a hybrid electric version of the Santa Fe SUV.

In another related project, supplier Hyundai Mobis is building a $205 million, 400-job EV battery module plant in Montgomery that is expected to be complete in 2025. It will provide batteries to the Hyundai auto assembly plant, as well as the Kia auto plant in Georgia.

“Hyundai and its Alabama workforce are pioneering next-generation technology that will help the global automotive industry meet the needs of consumers and communities of the future,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“This company has continued to achieve success at a high level, bringing prosperity to the Montgomery area and across the state.”

At the Genesis production launch, guests watched a demonstration of the installation of a lithium-ion battery into the Electrified GV70.

The luxury SUV, priced at $65,850, will include a full suite of safety and advanced driver assistance systems, along with a 12.3-inch digital cluster and navigation system.

Genesis is aiming to be an all-electric brand by 2030. Last year, the company introduced its first EV models: the GV60 SUV and the Electrified G80 executive sedan.

During Tuesday’s event, Hyundai and Genesis officials announced a $50,000 donation to Alabama State University to boost STEM-related curriculum aimed at developing the future automotive workforce.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.